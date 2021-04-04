N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Edmundston hospital 'at critical point'

The Edmundston Regional Hospital is preparing for the imminent transfer of patients after an influx of COVID-19 cases in intensive care.

New Brunswick reported a record-high 14 hospitalizations on Saturday, including six in intensive care.

Most of those patients are in the hard-hit Edmundston region (Zone 4). It has seen a recent spike in cases, including spread of the B117 variant.

There are 129 active cases in the northwest, as of Saturday's update.

Gabriel St-Amant, an emergency room doctor, said the situation is precarious with more hospital admissions each day.

"We're scared there's going to be a day where we're going to have to decide who dies and who lives, because we won't have the capacity to accept everyone," he told Radio-Canada.

St-Amant said the hospital's COVID unit has enough capacity for up to 26 patients with low-to-moderate care needs. The ICU requires substantial staffing, so space is limited to about nine people.

There are four people in intensive care at the Edmundston hospital.

Dr. Gabriel St-Amand works in the emergency room at the Edmundston Regional Hospital. (Radio-Canada)

"We've reached a critical point and if the situation doesn't improve, there's people who are going to die directly from COVID and there's going to be people who die indirectly from COVID because of a lack of resources," St-Amant said.

Staff are discussing the possibility of making the unit designated for COVID patients only, sending people without the virus to other hospitals.

Dr. France Desrosiers, president and CEO of Vitalité Health Network, said the regional hospital is nearly at maximum capacity.

"We will have depleted all available resources to provide safe health care during an emergency situation," she said in a statement Saturday evening.

In addition to the situation at the hospital, there are two active outbreaks at Edmundston care homes.

Cases have been confirmed at Résidence Rolande Long and Foyer Saint-Jacques.

New Brunswick has 153 total active cases.