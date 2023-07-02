More than 100 Edmundston households report damage following torrential rains

Julie Gagnon and Hugo Lajoie leaned on the barrier that separates them from their home in Edmundston, N.B.

In front of them, a massive hole created by a landslide threatened to swallow up their shed and their house.

Thursday's torrential rains forced them from almost all their belongings in the area of Verret Street.

They have also been told their insurance does not cover this type of disaster.

"I contacted our insurance company for a claim and they rejected it because these damages were not in my contract," Gagnon told Radio-Canada on Saturday while fighting back tears.

"I called two or three times and there was nothing to be done. We pay for insurance and we have no help."

Gagnon and Lajoie say they are devastated. Their house in the Verret neighbourhood is on the edge of collapse and they don't know if they will eventually be able to return to it. (Louis-Philippe Trozzo/Radio-Canada)

Gagnon, Lajoie and some friends managed to remove some pieces of furniture before being evicted from their house by Public Safety officials because of the risk of collapse.

Flooded basements

Kevin Roussel, who lives in Saint-Jacques in northwest Edmundston, said he had several inches of water flood his basement, which he had recently finished for his oldest children. It has left his family of six down two bedrooms.

"It's been hell, really, because the basement was entirely finished," Roussel said. "So, we've been tearing out the floors, the bottom half of the walls and taking out doors, furniture."

He had a call from his wife around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday telling him water had started to come in.

A pile of damaged materials are shown outside Kevin Roussel's house following the flooding of his newly finished basement. (Submitted by Kevin Roussel)

Roussel said he tried to rush home from work right after she called but the roads had become dangerous.

"It was very sudden and intense," Roussel said of the storm.

He said residents are already starting to get together with the goal of petitioning the City of Edmundston for a permanent solution to the flooding risk.

"I can't wait to hear from more people because from what I'm hearing right now, we have a a big problem on our hands in Edmundston," said Roussel. "And I hope the city council stops boasting about reducing their debt and starts investing in much-needed infrastructure."

Roussel said he has protection from water damage as part of his insurance, but has heard some neighbours weren't as lucky.

Coverage not automatic

Coverage for destruction of materials caused by water does not automatically come as part of an insurance contract, according to Michèle Pelletier, a consumer advocate for insurance in New Brunswick.

Since Thursday, city officials said more than 100 residences were damaged due to the storm. They are all possible claims of insurance companies.

Route 120 in Edmundston remains closed due to the damage from Thursday's storm. (Radio-Canada)

"It's important to read your contract carefully," she told Radio-Canada in French.

"People are not automatically insured for landslides or water damage. Those are supplemental coverages that must be purchased. We think we are insured for everything, but that's not the case."

According to Pelletier, some companies will limit coverage based on the way water enters the home, even if additional coverage has been purchased.

With the number of insurance claims due to water-related losses on the rise, Pelletier said that some insurers will only pay the first claim related to that type of disaster.

She said that in serious cases, she recommends taking note of everything, taking photos of all damaged goods, and keeping receipts to prove ownership of items.

A landslide just missed the shed and was dangerously close to the house of the Gagnon-Lajoie family. (Radio-Canada)

"We often want to clean quickly and throw everything out because we don't want to contaminate the rest of the house," she said in French. "But you shouldn't throw anything out until you have spoken to your insurer. And, most importantly, you need to document your damages."

The City of Edmundston is asking those affected to contact them as they said they are collaborating with the provincial and federal governments to obtain financial aid for those affected.

The provincial government announced Friday it had launched a financial aid program. The details of the program and the criteria for application are expected to be released next week.