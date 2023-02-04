Friday blaze destroys Edmundston auto shop

A fire that began Friday evening has destroyed an auto shop in Edmundston.

The Timay & Fils Garage on Main Street in the Rivière-Verte area of the city caught fire around 5 p.m.

No one was injured.

Edmundston Mayor Eric Marquis, who was at the scene of the fire, said extremely cold temperatures posed an extra challenge for firefighters.

"It was a fire that required a lot of time and effort from our firefighters and all of the first responders on the scene," he told Radio-Canada.

"Because of the extreme cold, the wind and all of that … it was really hard for them."

Marquis said water was freezing inside the fire hose.

Edmundston Mayor Eric Marquis said the cold temperatures made fighting the blaze more difficult. (Mathilde Pineault/Radio-Canada)

He said firefighters needed to take turns fighting the blaze because of the cold weather.

Marquis said a construction company across the street from the auto shop opened its doors to firefighters needing a retreat from the cold.

François Provost, who lives nearby, said he witnessed the fire.

"It's a garage. There are chemicals, tires, oil tanks, it burned for a long time. It was complicated, it was windy," Provost told Radio-Canada.

"The flames shot to one side and then the other. The [firefighters] had to reorganize all the time. The more guys there were, the worse it got."

No one from the fire department was available Saturday to give further details.