N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 11 new cases, Edmundston continues to grapple with hospitalizations

New Brunswick is reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

There are 150 active cases in the province. There are 20 people in hospital related to the virus, 12 in intensive care.

The new cases break down as follows:

In the Edmundston region (Zone 4), there are seven new cases:

A person in their 20s.

Two people in their 30s.

A person in their 40s.

A person in their 50s.

A person in their 60s.

A person in their 70s.

Public Heath said five of those cases are contacts of a previous one, one case is travel-related and the other is under investigation.

In the Saint John region (Zone 2), there are three new cases:

Two people in their 60s.

A person in their 70s.

Two are contacts of a previous case and the other is related to travel.

New Brunswick has confirmed 1,778 cases since the start of the pandemic, including 1,594 recoveries. There have been 33 deaths.

Public Health conducted 1,355 tests on Friday, for a total of 274,548.

Edmundston hospitalizations

Northwest New Brunswick continues to face a high active case of COVID-19 into the weekend.

There are 113 active cases in Zone 4.

The Edmundston and Haut-Madawaska areas were placed under lockdown restrictions last week.

Saint-Léonard, Grand Falls, Drummond, New Denmark and Four Falls are in the orange level, while Saint-Quentin, Kedgwick and the rest of the province are under the yellow phase.

Most of New Brunswick's hospitalized patients continue to receive treatment at the Edmundston Regional Hospital.

New possible exposures

Public Health has identified possible public exposure to COVID-19 in Moncton and Edmundston:

Best Western Plus Edmundston, 280 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston, between 3:30-11:30 p.m., on Sunday, April 11, and Monday, April 12.

Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre emergency department , 330 Université, Moncton, between 5:45 a.m. and 1 p.m., on Monday, April 12.

, 330 Université, Moncton, between 5:45 a.m. and 1 p.m., on Monday, April 12. Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre X-ray department, 330 Université, Moncton, between 9-11 a.m., on Monday, April 12.

People who were at these areas are eligible to be tested for COVID-19, even if they are not experiencing symptoms.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

Fever above 38 C.

New cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: