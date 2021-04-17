N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Edmundston continues to grapple with hospitalizations

Northwest New Brunswick continues to face high number of active COVID-19 cases this weekend.

There are 141 active cases in the province, including 106 in Zone 4.

The Edmundston and Haut-Madawaska areas were placed under lockdown restrictions last week.

Saint-Léonard, Grand Falls, Drummond, New Denmark and Four Falls are in the orange level, while Saint-Quentin, Kedgwick and the rest of the province are under the yellow phase.

Most of New Brunswick's hospitalized patients continue to receive treatment at the Edmundston Regional Hospital.

The Vitalité Health Network reported 12 COVID-19 patients at that facility as of Friday, with six in intensive care. Five of the patients were on respirators.

Across the province, a total of 20 people are hospitalized, including 12 in an ICU.

There are 15 active cases in the Moncton region (Zone 1), 11 in the Saint John region (Zone 2), eight in the Fredericton region (Zone 3) and one in the Bathurst region (Zone 6).

The Campbellton (Zone 5) and Miramichi (Zone 7) regions have no known cases.

New Brunswick has confirmed 1,767 total cases, including 1,592 recoveries. There have been 33 deaths.

Public Health conducted 1,382 tests on Thursday, for a total of 273,193.