Temporary bridge for Edmundston delayed by a week

Edmundston residents may have to deal with a flood-related detour for at least another week.

A severe rainstorm caused a washout on Rue Saint-François in the city last week. It caused flash flooding in the area and at least 237 people have reported damage to their property.

A modular temporary bridge, also known as a Bailey bridge, is set to be installed to span the washed-out area, but that work won't be complete until the end of next week, the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure said.

"Repair, stabilization and site recovery planning is ongoing, with the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure working diligently to have Route 120 open as soon as possible," said DTI spokesperson Tyler McLean.

Route 120 in Edmundston remains closed after heavy rains last week. (Louis-Philippe Trozzo/Radio-Canada)

This isn't the first delay for the temporary bridge.

The department previously said the bridge would be installed by July 4, before revising that estimate.

The temporary bridge will only feature one lane with traffic lights on either side.

Earlier this week the department said pedestrians would not be able to use the bridge for safety reasons.

Jordan Stephens, acting director of the emergency management branch of the Department of Transportation, has said the temporary bridge will be open to commercial truck traffic.

The city said load capacity will be determined when an analysis is done after the bridge is installed.

While it should be up "weather permitting" by the end of next week, there is no timeline for the reopening of the original road.