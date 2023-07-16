Heavy rains prompt closure of Edmundston road days after reopening

Heavy rains have caused another round of travel headaches for residents of a northwestern New Brunswick city, with more wet weather on the way for parts of the province Sunday night.

After being installed Friday evening, a temporary bridge along Route 120 in Edmundston was closed Sunday morning after a nearby embankment showed more signs of instability, said Mayor Eric Marquis.

"Unfortunately, with the rain that we had last night, there has been another slide on the embankment that is right next to where the temporary bridge is right now," Marquis said.

"And this slide is concerning for the engineers from the Department of Transportation, so they took the decision to close down the bridge until further notice."

Downpours on June 29 caused damage to more than 100 homes in Edmundston, and washed out part of Route 120 near the intersection with Philippe Avenue.

Flash flooding in Edmundston washed out part of Route 120 on June 29. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

The washout prompted the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure to close Route 120, forcing drivers to take a detour.

Marquis said a temporary bridge was erected on Friday at 6:30 p.m., offering temporary relief for nearby residents and businesses.

With the road closed again, some residents will have to again resort to a detour of about half an hour.

However, for large trucks, that detour is even longer.

"As for bigger trucks, they have almost an hour detour that they have to do because the smaller roads can't take the weight of their load ... so they have a much longer detour that they have to do," Marquis said.

"There are hundreds of large trucks that go on ... the [Route] 120 each and every day, so having to do their detour is very problematic for them."

More heavy rain headed for N.B.

Caraquet was also hit hard by heavy rains this weekend, causing flash flooding in some parts of the town on the Acadian Peninsula.

According to Environment Canada meteorologist Jean-Marc Couturier, the coastal town received up to 100 millimetres of rainfall Saturday afternoon.

Torrential rain Saturday caused streets to flood in Caraquet. (Submitted by Sonia Chiasson)

Northern parts of the province were hit hard with wet weather on the weekend, and now parts of New Brunwswick will feel some of the same thing.

Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings for central and southern New Brunswick, saying that between 40 and 70 millimetres of rain are expected between Sunday evening and Monday afternoon.

Rainfall rates could reach 20 millimetres per hour, according to Environment Canada.

"Similar storms in the past have caused localized flooding in poor drainage areas," the national forecaster said.