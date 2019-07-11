'I just want to find her': Daughter begs for missing St. Stephen woman to come home

Elaine Morley has been living a nightmare ever since her mother went for regular walk over the weekend and never came back.

"I just go from crying to being numb," she said in an interview on Wednesday.

Morley's mother, Edith Lorraine Williams, was last seen near the Garcelon Civic Center around 7 p.m. on Sunday, according to St. Stephen RCMP. She was reported missing about five hours later.

Morley said her mother loves being out in the community and said the 68-year-old's disappearance is out of character.

"She's awesome. Social. She loves to be around people. She loves to talk to people. She loves kids. She loves to walk and just pick up her cans of bottles."

The mother of two worked at the Atlantic Superstore in St. Stephen and retired about five years ago.

She was enjoying her free time while being retired.

Edith Lorraine Williams, 68, is described as five feet eight inches tall and about 140 pounds, with short salt-and-pepper hair and blue eyes. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

"She went for a walk like she does everyday and she never returned home," Morley said.

A statement issued on Tuesday said Williams has a medical condition that may cause her to be disoriented.

'Keep your eyes open'

Williams, who goes by her middle name, is described as five-feet, eight-inches tall and about 140 pounds, with short salt-and-pepper hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, knee-length dark shorts and white sneakers.

Morley said her mother also has a defined limp after she received surgery about 10 months ago for a broken hip.

"We just want anybody that knows anything to reach out. Just keep your eyes open," she said.

Ground search and rescue teams from across New Brunswick have been trying to locate Williams this week. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Ground search and rescue teams from across New Brunswick have been trying to locate Williams this week.

The search has also be helped by a canine unit from the provincial Natural Resources branch, a drone from the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization, a St. Stephen Fire Department boat, an RCMP helicopter and an RCMP Underwater Recovery Team.

Cpl. Scott MacKenzie of the St. Stephen RCMP said police is asking the public for any home security cameras that might have any footage.

If the public sees anything out of the ordinary, Cpl. Scott MacKenzie of the St. Stephen RCMP, is asking the public to report that information to police. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

He's asking the public to be diligent and report anything that seems out of the ordinary.

Although Morley is grateful for search teams helping to find her mom and the support she's received from the community, she's hoping to get some sort of closure.

"I just want to find her," she said.