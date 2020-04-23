'Super tenacious' N.B. rower Ed Winchester suffers fatal heart attack while training

Steve Winchester called his mother Wednesday at her Rothesay home to break the news that her first-born son, Ed Winchester, had died that morning while training in his basement on a rowing machine.

"He suffered a heart attack," said Steve. "That was the most difficult phone call I ever had to make."

Steve says Ed was a remarkable father to his three young children, Ava, Noah and Rhys.

"They were the priority," he said.

Ed and Steve were close. Both lived in New England and they talked to each other almost every day.

Ed Winchester, left, and his brother. Steve Winchester. Steve had to call their mother to break the news of Ed's death. (Submitted/Steve Winchester)

Steve's career in computers and consulting had landed him in Boston.

Ed was living in Hanover, NH.

He was the director of marketing and communications for an Ivy league business school — Tuck Business School at Dartmouth College.

He was also the editor for Rowing News, an online magazine that published a posthumous tribute Wednesday to Ed and his rowing achievements.

The article had an excerpt from something Ed had written for the May issue.

"Training is an optimistic act. Implicit in every ... workout and weight session is the idea that you can always get better — that who you are today doesn't have to be who you are tomorrow," wrote Ed.

'A natural story-teller'

Steve says he was proud of his brother's journalism, which included columns for The Globe and Mail and writing about his Olympic experience for the CBC.

"Ed is a natural story-teller," said Steve.

"He wanted the most interesting stories, the most interesting people. He was a great interviewer."

"Combine that with his first-hand knowledge of being a world champion for Canada and there was just something magical about how he could get things onto paper."

Ed's athletic career took off in the 1990s.

Ed Winchester, right, is pictured on a night out with his brother, Steve, and mother, Marjorie. (Submitted/Steve Winchester)

He was a five-time member of Canada's national rowing team.

In 2000, he won the senior world championship in Zagreb, Croatia.

A few months later, he went to Sydney, Australia, as a spare on the Canada Men's Olympic team.

KV rowing roots

He was one of many young rowers who gained some fame after training on the Kennebecasis River.

"We were just a bunch of neighbourhood kids," said Brian Flood, who won several medals in national competitions, along with his brother Henry.

"It's about a mile, a mile-and-a-half across to Long Island and in the spring when you went out, the north wind would whip up."

"I'm looking out my window right now and the waves are about three feet."

Ed Winchester, the first rower, is pictured earlier in his career. (SportGraphics/Rowing News)

"I would say a few of us almost drowned a number of times because we actually tipped over and went down in the freezing water."

"Maybe we were tougher because of the elements."

Brian's younger brother Chris says everyone had a healthy respect for Ed's perseverance.

"He was super tenacious," said Chris.

Historic race

Chris Flood, Ed Winchester, Sean Moore and Wayne Macfarlane got together in August 1996 in a tribute to a historical race that put New Brunswick on the world stage in 1867.

That year, four young rowers from Saint John travelled to Paris and defeated Oxford.

The astonishing victory for a newly confederate nation, earned those four Canadians -- Robert Fulton, George Price, Samuel Hutton and Elijah Ross — the nickname the Paris Crew.

Then In 1871, a crew from England, responding to an invitation for a kind of re-match travelled to Saint John to race on the Kennebecasis.

The race didn't finish because one of the rowers, James Renforth, collapsed from a heart attack.

The neighbourhood was named after Renforth, in his honour and it's now part of Rothesay.

The town is so proud of its rowing heritage, there's a sculpture that honours rowing on its waterfront.

"We always thought we could compete with anybody in the world," said Brian Flood.

"When Ed and Ben Storey won the world championship in 2000, that was the definitive highlight of Ed's career."

"Ed was the first local kid to win a world title and that was huge around here."