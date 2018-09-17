Economists urge parties, voters to live within means

As election day approaches, economists are encouraging New Brunswick voters to think beyond the next four years.

"No one's having the adult conversation," said Herb Emery, the Vaughan Chair in Regional Economics at the University of New Brunswick in Fredericton.

Emery and told CBC's Terry Seguin on Information Morning Fredericton that so far, the parties campaigning in the provincial election have largely ignored important long-term issues, such as an aging population or growing debt.

"They're not worried about 10 years out when creditors come calling, potentially," he said.

Labour shortage 'biggest challenge' for entrepreneurs

Moncton economist Richard Saillant said it's a critical time for provincial leadership.

"Whoever is elected will preside over New Brunswick's downfall or put New Brunswick back on a sustainable path," he said.

Saillant sees a labour shortage as "the biggest challenge of entrepreneurs by far" in the coming years. He questioned why neither the provincial Liberals nor Progressive Conservatives have been talking about plans to attract immigrants.

Emery said uncertainty about a number of business costs that are within the province's control is thwarting economic growth, including power rates, natural gas, corporate taxes, carbon pricing, and pay equity.

"How do we make sure that we haven't made it a disincentive to invest at the same time we're trying to be more sharing in terms of the gains?" said Emery.

Economist Richard Saillant said he hasn't made up his mind who to vote for yet. But as an economist, he said he for any party that promises to 'tackle reality.' (CBC)

He said the ratio of private to public capital investment in New Brunswick is about one to one, compared to at least four to one in Alberta, for example.

"My concern about the public sector growth is it takes too long to get things growing," he said.

Saillant agreed the government should be very choosy about spending.

"If we want to maintain equality in opportunity in this province we have to make sure that we have sustainable public finances and not spend left and right on things that are of doubtful value," he said.

Smaller parties receive praise

Neither economist fully endorsed any particular party, but the Green Party received some praise from both.

Saillant said the Green Party has the "best, most articulate and reasonable" position on the carbon tax.

Emery said it had "put some great ideas forward" for development and local development.

He also said he likes the fiscal responsibility ideas of the People's Alliance party, but qualified that by saying he doesn't think there would be cost savings from its positions on linguistic duality.

Emery said he is hoping to see the balance of power swing to another party.

"I just think we need a different channel to get voter preferences in and broader representation of interests, particularly rural New Brunswick," he said.

"And that would come through a minority government."