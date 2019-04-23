Insurance company cancels homeowners' policy because flood-prone Fredericton too risky

A Fredericton couple is scrambling to find another insurance company after their underwriter decided against renewing their policy because the capital city that's partly underwater is now deemed too risky.

Steve Rogers said Economical Insurance told him it will no longer insure the home because of flooding. He said the company is no longer writing policies in the city because it's a "high-risk area."

Fredericton is experiencing the second straight year of historically high water levels, but the vast majority of the city's homes are not at risk.

That includes Rogers's house, which sits two kilometres away, uphill, from the banks of the St. John River in the Skyline Acres neighbourhood.

"The Mactaquac Dam would have to break for it to even get close to us, I believe," Rogers told Information Morning Fredericton.

A Fredericton couple, well away from flood waters, finds out the hard way that their home is about to lose its insurance coverage, thanks to this year's flood. 12:45

Rogers tried to explain that to the company but to no avail. The policy will expire at the end of the month. In the meantime, the couple's insurance broker is now racing to find another underwriter.

Baffled and surprised by the decision, Rogers said Economical showed "no loyalty" to a longtime client.

Economical did not respond to an interview request.

Michèle Pelletier, the province's consumer advocate for insurance, said insurance providers rarely can cancel a policy mid-term, but they are well within their rights not to renew.

"It's very unfortunate, but that is the way our act is done," Pelletier said.

"It's a question of risk, if they want to take that risk or not."

Some riverside areas near the river see high water during the annual spring freshet, but most parts of the city don't. (Stephen MacGillivray/Canadian Press)

She said property insurance is not mandated the way auto insurance is and, as such, the latter is heavily regulated. The catch is that people who aren't independently wealthy likely need insurance in order to get a mortgage.

Pelletier said the legislation for home insurance means her office has limited recourse in a situation like this. Their best bet, she said, is to speak with the insurance company's ombud, but the results of those conversations are mixed.

"Our hands are tied a little bit," she said.

Insurance premiums have increased in recent years and the trend is expected to continue, she said. Pelletier encouraged consumers to "shop around" to find the best deal.