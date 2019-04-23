Insurance company cancels homeowners' policy because flood-prone Fredericton too risky
Economical Insurance felt 'no loyalty' to longtime clients in dry part of capital
A Fredericton couple is scrambling to find another insurance company after their underwriter decided against renewing their policy because the capital city that's partly underwater is now deemed too risky.
Steve Rogers said Economical Insurance told him it will no longer insure the home because of flooding. He said the company is no longer writing policies in the city because it's a "high-risk area."
Fredericton is experiencing the second straight year of historically high water levels, but the vast majority of the city's homes are not at risk.
That includes Rogers's house, which sits two kilometres away, uphill, from the banks of the St. John River in the Skyline Acres neighbourhood.
"The Mactaquac Dam would have to break for it to even get close to us, I believe," Rogers told Information Morning Fredericton.
Rogers tried to explain that to the company but to no avail. The policy will expire at the end of the month. In the meantime, the couple's insurance broker is now racing to find another underwriter.
Baffled and surprised by the decision, Rogers said Economical showed "no loyalty" to a longtime client.
Economical did not respond to an interview request.
Michèle Pelletier, the province's consumer advocate for insurance, said insurance providers rarely can cancel a policy mid-term, but they are well within their rights not to renew.
"It's very unfortunate, but that is the way our act is done," Pelletier said.
"It's a question of risk, if they want to take that risk or not."
She said property insurance is not mandated the way auto insurance is and, as such, the latter is heavily regulated. The catch is that people who aren't independently wealthy likely need insurance in order to get a mortgage.
Pelletier said the legislation for home insurance means her office has limited recourse in a situation like this. Their best bet, she said, is to speak with the insurance company's ombud, but the results of those conversations are mixed.
"Our hands are tied a little bit," she said.
Insurance premiums have increased in recent years and the trend is expected to continue, she said. Pelletier encouraged consumers to "shop around" to find the best deal.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.