Province's superb economic growth under Liberals in 2015 a mirage, says StatsCan

It was frequently touted as a signature economic achievement of the former government of Brian Gallant — significant provincial economic growth in its first year in office in 2015 — but it now appears the accomplishment never happened.

In a series of revisions to gross domestic product estimates for all provinces, Statistics Canada is now reporting economic growth in New Brunswick was just 0.65 per cent in 2015.

That's well below the 2.4 per cent growth the agency had been reporting — and New Brunswick politicians had been claiming responsibility for — right through last year's election.

Emmanuel Manolikakis, the assistant director of Statistics Canada's national economics accounts division, said revisions of provincial economic growth estimates are done annually and generally finalized after three years.

He said the major change in New Brunswick's estimated economic growth in 2015 was caused by heavily fluctuating oil prices that year and the effect that had on pricing imports into and exports out of the Irving Oil Refinery in Saint John.

Statistics Canada says a significant downward revision in economic growth numbers in New Brunswick in 2015 was caused by difficulties in evaluating the effect of falling oil prices that year on the Irving Oil Refinery. (Devaan Ingraham/Reuters)

"We try our best to provide Canadians with the best possible estimate from the get go but with significant variability in commodity prices this kind of revision can happen," he said.

Falls below national average

The downward revision of New Brunswick's economic performance in 2015 pushed it below the national average for the year and from third to seventh best among provinces.

But more significantly, it deflated a key claim the Gallant government made about itself dozens of times up to last year's election as partial creators of that 2015 burst of growth that has now evaporated.

"In 2015, the economic growth rate of the province's economy was third best amongst all provinces in Canada," said Brian Gallant last May during a typical pre-election speech in Moncton that mentioned the statistic.

"Ontario and British Columbia was one and two and little New Brunswick was number three in 2015."

The 2015 achievement was considered significant by Liberals because it contrasted with a shrinking provincial economy presided over by the previous Progressive Conservative government of David Alward, who left office in 2014.

Familiar talking point

Although economists like Richard Saillant questioned the validity of the provincial government taking credit of a major swing in economic fortunes in a short time frame with vast international economic forces at play, Gallant did not shy away from taking credit for the early 2015 numbers, arguing his government's spending decisions were having major effects inside New Brunswick's economy.

The 2015 growth number was so impressive nine government press releases mentioning it were issued over 13 months in 2016 and 2017.

It was given attention in two State of the Province Addresses by the premier and was twice highlighted in budget speeches in the legislature by former finance minister Cathy Rogers.

Cathy Rogers gave two budget speeches as New Brunswick's minister of finance and both made mention of strong economic growth in New Brunswick in 2015 as a sign government spending was on the right track. (James West/Canadian Press)

Gallant also regularly referenced the 2015 accomplishment in debates with then Opposition leader Blaine Higgs.

"From 2011 to 2014 under the leader of the Opposition's watch the economy shrank. It shrank because the leader of the Opposition focused on an austerity agenda," Gallant said in February 2018 in one question period exchange with Higgs.

"In 2015 the economy of our province grew at the third fastest rate of all the provinces in Canada...There's no secret. Austerity does not work, investing in the priorities of New Brunswickers does."

Why did it drop?

But Manolikakis said the biggest force pushing the economy around in 2015 was oil prices, which was further magnified in New Brunswick because of the significant proportion of the province's economy occupied by the refinery.

"We realized when it came to New Brunswick exports of refined oil, there was a much larger decrease in prices than we first anticipated and that led to the revision of the GDP of New Brunswick," he said.

"There were other revisions that occurred in the economy for New Brunswick for 2015 but not to the extent that we saw with the oil revision."

A request to New Brunswick's Liberal opposition office for comment on the 2015 revision was not responded to late yesterday.

In addition to the economies in Ontario and British Columbia outperforming New Brunswick in 2015, the revisions pushed Manitoba, Quebec, Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia ahead of the province as well.

New Brunswick did finish ahead of the three oil-producing provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan and Newfoundland and Labrador, whose economies all shrunk in 2015.