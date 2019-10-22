Saint John reviews economic development agencies — again

As Saint John faces major service cuts over the next two years, the city is once again reviewing its economic development agencies.

On Monday night, councillors approved up to $70,000 to hire a consulting firm to look at the structure of three agencies: Economic Development Greater Saint John, Develop Saint John, Discover Saint John, and at a city department tasked with population growth.

Economic Development Greater Saint John was restructured in 2017.

It is the longtime regional economic development agency, partially funded by suburban municipalities, with an annual budget of $2.3 million.

Develop Saint John is a new agency created in 2017 to oversee city industrial parks, work with commercial and residential developers, and handle city-owned real estate.

Discover Saint John is a marketing partnership between the municipality and the city's hotel association to promote the region as a tourism destination.

Mayor not happy with results

But Mayor Don Darling says the agencies have not been delivering.

"We're not getting the growth results that we need," he said.

In particular, he said, the city is looking for greater "alignment" among the agencies and stronger participation from outlying municipalities.

The consultant, who Darling said will likely be Moncton-based economic development specialist David Campbell will be asked to look at governance, cost-sharing and "measurements on what success would look like."

The timeline for the project is tight.

Darling said councillors want the report in hand and debated by Christmas, so the "message is nailed down," and the greater Saint John region can speak with one voice.

