New basketball league on track for first tip off, but not without challenges

With the return of professional basketball in New Brunswick scheduled for the end of March, there have been a few speed bumps on the road to the Eastern Canadian Basketball League's first games.

As of Wednesday, the Saint John Union, who are slated to face off against the Bathurst Bears on March 31, had three of its 12 players in the city. All teams are made up of a mix of Canadian and international players, whose arrivals have been slowed by obtaining work permits and finishing contracts with other leagues.

"It's a little frustrating not to have everybody here at the same time. But by the end of the weekend, everybody will be in," said Dwayne Tingley, league vice-president.

The Union will soon have enough players to field a starting five, according to team manager Randy Loatman, with two more players set to arrive on Thursday.

Dwayne Tingley said the delays in some players arriving don't pose a risk to any of the games. (Submitted by Dwayne Tingley)

Tingley said the organizing team behind the league is learning as they go.

"A bunch of us were anticipating everything to run smoothly. And the first year things don't always run smoothly," he said.

Have patience, fan says

Fans should have patience with the league as it finds its way, said Adam Doherty, the administrator of Take the Charge -Saint John Union Fanpage, a Facebook group.

"This is all new to them," Doherty said. "They're trying to build a product. And obviously, you know, they're having some struggles with it. But I think it'll get to where it needs to be."

The Saint John Riptide and Moncton Magic were the last teams to play professional basketball in New Brunswick. (Submitted by Mike Storey/Courtesy of Saint John Riptide)

The basketball league will be made up of six teams from across the Maritimes, including the Bathurst Bears, Charlottetown Power, Moncton Motion, Saint John Union, Truro Tide and Valley Vipers, who will represent the Annapolis Valley.

Pro basketball was last in New Brunswick when the Saint John Riptide and Moncton Magic played in the National Basketball League of Canada. The Riptide took a sabbatical in 2019 and didn't return, while the Magic withdrew from the league in 2021.

Player delays

"I think we have all the flights now in place for these players to arrive over the next few days," Tingley said.

Randy Loatman thinks residents of Saint John will support the team's hard-working players. (Lane Harrison/CBC)

And the league is OK with the wait.

"I don't think we were in a position to pay players to end their contracts early, or pay those leagues to compensate for the loss of their players," Tingley said. "We were more than willing to wait an extra week or two."

Building excitement

Loatman, the Union's manager, has faith the team's players will arrive on time and be ready for tip off.

He said they will be practicing two to three times a day in the lead up to their first game.

The Union will be made up of a group of hard-working players, many of whom have families, Loatman said.

"In Saint John, we love that. Because we're that hard-working city, where we go to work and support our family," he said.

Adam Doherty wants to help the Union stay in Saint John by drumming up fan support. (Submitted by Adam Doherty)

And families in Saint John are excited for the Union, like Doherty's.

"I was kind of a big fan when Saint John Riptide were here. And I have two young boys and we used to go to the games a lot and really enjoyed it," he said.

Doherty started a Facebook group about the team because he wanted to build excitement among fans, after feeling like the Riptide couldn't last due to low levels of support.

"I'd like to see the [Union] have a long run here," he said.