Local government minister lobbied for controversial Moncton subdivision, emails show

Local Government Minister Daniel Allain lobbied Moncton councillors to support a proposed subdivision that goes against municipal policies, and he's linked the project to road work the city wants the province to fund.

Mayor Dawn Arnold called it "political pressure" on councillors weighing approval of a housing development that city staff and Moncton's planning advisory committee recommended rejecting.

Allain twice emailed several councillors this year about the Eastgate Village proposal for the northern edge of Moncton.

In the first, sent in January months before the plans were publicly revealed, Allain wrote that Eastgate and Elmwood Drive road work are "intimately related," and he intended to make both happen.

The city released the email to CBC following a right-to-information request. Another email Allain's department provided to CBC was sent days before an October public hearing.

Moncton Mayor Dawn Arnold has referred to Allain's first email to councillors as 'political pressure' on city council. (Shane Magee/CBC)

In October, council voted 6-5 in favour of allowing it to go ahead. Another, and potentially final, vote is expected Nov. 21.

"This is a philosophical decision about what kind of city we want to live in, and I understand it's a really tough decision for council," Arnold said in August, before voting against Eastgate.

"There's been a lot of pressure on council, political and otherwise, on this question."

It wasn't until Allain's emails were obtained by CBC News that Arnold confirmed the cabinet minister was the source of that pressure.

The January email went to the mayor, ward councillors where the subdivision is planned, councillors-at-large, the city's planning director, and officials in Allain's department.

"It is not common for ministers to weigh in on an approval of a subdivision or any rezoning request," Isabelle LeBlanc, a spokesperson for the city, said when asked if such emails are commonly sent to councillors and planning staff.

In both emails, Allain says he's writing as MLA for Moncton East, but he signed them as the minister of local government and local governance reform.

Allain said in a recent interview that he wasn't suggesting denial of the subdivision would threaten provincial funding of Elmwood Drive road work the city has sought for several years.

"I'm supporting the residents of Moncton East who are advocating for more housing," he said.

A rendering of the proposed Eastgate Village off Elmwood Drive in Moncton proposed with a mix of low- to high-density housing. (ELCE Developments Inc/Submitted)

At the centre of the issue is ELCE Developments Inc.'s proposal to build 956 housing units — houses, townhouses and apartments — off Elmwood Drive. The subdivision near Irishtown Nature Park would also feature a private school called Eastgate Academy.

City staff recommended rejecting the plan because it's outside what's known as the city's urban boundary and requires costly infrastructure upgrades.

The boundary is an area that can be serviced by water and sewer systems. The proposal also goes against the city's recently adopted emissions-reduction plan.

The city's municipal plan says the boundary should only expand if there's a shortage of land for housing. Staff say a study has found there is sufficient supply for two decades.

It's a conclusion a director of ELCE Developments questions. Bill Hennessey told councillors in October the city is experiencing a housing crisis.

"The intention of Eastgate is to add to the much needed housing supply," Hennessey said in response to a request for comment for this story.

Hennessey said the proponents appreciate that a majority of council, and Allain, support the project.

Allain laid out the housing argument when he voiced support in the Jan. 27 email, and again in an Oct. 13 email.

The two projects are intimately related, and for my part I intend to do what I can to make both happen. - Daniel Allain

He wrote that Hennessey made compelling arguments about housing and land supply at a time when home prices were skyrocketing.

"That is why I am writing you — to reiterate my support for Mr. Hennessey's Eastgate Academy development in my riding of Moncton East, and to affirm my commitment to you and the city to seek and secure funding for the final phase of Elmwood Drive widening," Allain wrote in January.

"The two projects are intimately related, and for my part I intend to do what I can to make both happen."

The Eastgate proposal is on land outlined in red. It would require council to expand the urban boundary, an area considered serviceable by water and sewer systems, that's shown with the orange line that runs around existing properties on Elmwood. (City of Moncton/Submitted)

Coun. Paulette Theriault, who represents the Elmwood area and voted in favour of the subdivision, was a recipient of both of Allain's emails.

Theriault said in an interview the roadwork is an important issue for Allain, who campaigned on it in the 2020 provincial election.

"At the moment, I'm not seeing anything wrong with the minister, or the MLA, committing to work with the city to develop this project," Theriault said.

Coun. Charles Leger, who voted against the Eastgate proposal, said he wasn't copied on Allain's email.

"Documents like this should have been circulated to all of council, and that is extremely important, because it's so unusual for another level of government to be so involved in a particular file," he said in an interview.

Moncton Coun. Charles Leger says Allain isn't just any MLA but has significant powers related to municipal governance. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Leger said he was concerned because Allain holds a cabinet role with authority over municipal governments.

"He's more than an MLA, and in this particular case, he has a lot more power over the municipality," Leger said.

Geoff Martin, a political science professor at Mount Allison University, had concerns after reviewing Allain's messages to city officials.

"This is not as serious as a cabinet minister contacting a provincial court judge to intercede on behalf of a constituent who's before the courts, but I think it is kind of getting into that realm of near the line of what becomes inappropriate."

Allain's October email went to the province's transportation minister, Hennessey, representatives of two homeowner groups representing the north end of Elmwood Drive, and three councillors who had initially voted in favour of Eastgate.

The road work in the area involves a long-planned widening of 2.2 kilometres of Elmwood Drive from Granite Drive north to Irishtown Nature Park.

The work estimated to cost $19 million would add two more lanes, add sidewalks and replace roadside ditches with a storm water collection system. It's the last phase of upgrades to Elmwood planned after the province moved Moncton High School from near the downtown.

A 2012 letter to the city from Claude Williams, the transportation and infrastructure minister at the time, says the province couldn't commit money for the work at that point.

Williams wrote that development anticipated in the area would generate more tax revenue the city could use to pay for the work.

Development in the area has been slower than expected. Councillors were recently told 260 homes of the 850 anticipated in the Royal Oaks subdivision, near the new high school, have been built over the last 25 years.

City seeking road work funding

The city asked for the province to budget for the work starting in 2018, following up the next year saying the road was unsafe for students, according to a timeline from the municipality.

That timeline indicates that the city has repeatedly asked for the funding and filed applications under a federal infrastructure cost-sharing program that would involve a provincial contribution.

Martin said one of his concerns is how Allain's emails use his ministerial title. He said it could raise the question in recipients' minds whether Allain is advocating with the backing of the government.

"There may be others who would say, 'Oh, that's just a trivial distinction, it doesn't really matter,' but I think I think it is important, particularly when you're advocating the city ignore some agreed principles in doing this," Martin said, referring to how the subdivision goes against city policies.

Allain said he wears many hats.

"I'm an MLA and then minister and sometimes, we cross that sometimes," he said. "However, I will not let the people from Moncton East down. I'm there to voice your concerns, being a strong voice in fighting."

Asked how he knew the proponents of Eastgate, Allain said they had asked to meet him about the plans some time ago.

"How can I say- they asked for a meeting," Allain said. "That's how I know the proponent. I've known Bill Hennessey probably for 30 years, just like I know other people in Moncton for 51 years."