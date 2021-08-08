Eastern Cup cricket tournament brought best teams in the region to N.B.

Cricket players in the Maritimes and Quebec got a chance to showcase their talents over the weekend in hopes of a bigger future in the sport.

Quebec won the Eastern Cup cricket tournament, which wrapped up Sunday in Riverview.

For cricket players in the Atlantic provinces and Quebec, the tournament provides an opportunity to make it big on the national stage.

The three-day tournament brings together the best teams in the region and is one of the country's biggest events for the sport.

Kapil Choudhary, the president of Cricket New Brunswick, helped organize the Eastern Cup.

He said the tournament is one of the best chances for local players to get noticed and potentially play for the national team.

"Cricket Canada's delegates are here to see the talent so they can report back, so for players from all these provinces...it is a big opportunity."

For Choudhary, is it also a chance to raise awareness of about the lack of facilities available for cricket players.

"Cricket is here. … We don't need any feasibility study, we can prove it," he said, "We organize events so it is here but what we need to support cricket is infrastructure … we need grounds."

The pitch where the tournament was played in Riverview was only ready five days prior.

The cricket pitch at Riverview was ready only five days before the Eastern Cup 2021 tournament began. (Mrinali Anchan/CBC)

Increased immigration in Atlantic Canada has helped fuel the rise in the sport's popularity in the Maritimes, and in New Brunswick there are currently eight teams.

Divank Satwani, who played for New Brunswick in the tournament, is looking to make it on the national level.

"It will mean a lot to me, to be honest, because I've been practising a lot," he said of the tournament. "I've been a competitive player and I really want to go further and showcase my talent and play with the best players around the country."