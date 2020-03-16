This story is part of our East Coast Studios series, a CBC Creator Network project. The videos are an intimate look at how creatives shape their studios, and how their studios shape their work. Milliner Nicole McInnis pitched the series and was commissioned as an associate producer. This video was produced by Sarah Kierstead for CBC.

Stephanie Couturier's home studio is a place of wonder she's been drawn to since childhood.

She grew up across the street from this spaceship-looking house. It's a series of hexagons, with windows nearly the whole way around.

Stephanie Couturier is a nurse and stained glass maker based in Edmundston, N.B. Video produced by Sarah Kierstead for CBC. 3:38

Couturier's surrounded by light— a perfect fit for the part-time nurse and stained glass maker.

"Working in the healthcare system is sometimes a really dark place," Couturier said. "For me, having light in my home, in my work, is something that is basically like a need for me to survive— to have this light that comes in, and the light that I can shine on other people around me, too."

Stephanie Couturier is behind La Vie en Verre Studio in Edmundston. (Sarah Kierstead for CBC)

Couturier is self-taught in stained glass. She's been creating for a year, but she has always been fascinated by the art.

She even did a class presentation on glass (verre in French) as a child, with a home video of her practicing to prove it.

When she's not working as a nurse, Stephanie Couturier can usually be found in her home studio. (Gloria Wooldridge for CBC)

Couturier's business is called La Vie en Verre studio, an ode to the song La Vie en Rose, which means "life seen through happy lenses."

Her work is inspired by nature and the natural light in her space, which can change dramatically depending on the season, or time of day.

"I wanted to do something that was like endless possibilities, that I would never get tired of it."

She sees her work as being unconventional, kind of like herself.

"If I were to tell my younger self a bit of advice, it would be to make something for herself and not for others," Couturier said. "And that will actually help others."