Fredericton announced as host city for 2022 ECMAs

Music lovers in New Brunswick have something to look forward to next year.

The East Coast Music Awards gala is coming to Fredericton, with a five-day lineup of events scheduled for May 4-8, 2022, according to a news release from Fredericton Tourism.

The release says the event is one of the largest annual cultural events in Atlantic Canada, bringing together hundreds of musicians and music industry professionals.

The event will mark the second time the ECMAs have been held in Fredericton, with 2008 being the first.

Kate Rogers, Fredericton's mayor-elect, said she's excited to see the event be held in the city.

"The best of the East Coast artists, and to have public performances throughout the city and to have the opportunity to celebrate these great musical artists is wonderful," she said.

Fredericton mayor-elect Kate Rogers says she's looking forward to the music gala coming to the city. (Gary Moore/CBC)

With other large conventions and festivals — such as Harvest Jazz and Blues — coming to Fredericton every year, Rogers said she expects the city will have no trouble accommodating the musicians, staff and guests who will descend on Fredericton.

Rogers said she hopes the event can be held with few restrictions on distancing, as they have in the past.

"Hopefully by next spring we'll have that figured out, people will be vaccinated and there'll be immunity to the point that we can have these really large gatherings," she said.

"We're certainly counting on it and hoping for it and very much looking forward to it."