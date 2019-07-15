3.7 magnitude earthquake hits area near Petit-Rocher

Earthquakes Canada has confirmed a 3.7 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of northern New Brunswick this morning.

The national agency said the earthquake hit shortly before 10 a.m., about 16 kilometres west of Petit-Rocher.

The agency said the quake was lightly felt in Gloucester and Restigouche counties.

"There are no reports of damage, and none would be expected."

Guylaine Haché was watching television at her home in Nigadoo, about five kilometres south of Petit Rocher, when she heard a big bang outside her home.

At first, she thought it might be a thunderstorm.

"The noise was very weird," she said. "It wasn't thunder, [it was] like a truck."

Haché said her house didn't sustain any damage but it did shake a bit.

The shaking lasted about seven seconds.

"I thought somebody hit my house," she said.

Earthquakes, while rarely severe in New Brunswick, aren't unheard of.

In January, a 3.8 magnitude earthquake hit an area near Grand Bay-Westfield. And in March, Earthquakes Canada said a 3.0 magnitude earthquake hit an area 23 kilometres west of Miramichi.

Earthquakes Canada confirmed a quake hit an area 17 km northwest of Hampton in January. (CBC)

In the spring of 2018, Earthquakes Canada recorded a "swarm" of 22 minor quakes on the western edge of the province near McAdam, a village also rattled by a 3.3 magnitude earthquake in 2016.

In November 2016, a magnitude 3.1 earthquake was recorded 23 kilometres west-northwest of Miramichi.

The last major earthquake, a magnitude five, rattled the Miramichi area in the 1980s, the largest earthquake to have affected the Maritimes since 1929.