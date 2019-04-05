'Bedsteads sensibly vibrated': New details on the earthquake of 1855

Early on the morning of Feb. 8, 1855, an earthquake rumbled through the Maritimes and Maine.

The Head Quarters, a Fredericton newspaper at the time, reported that an earthquake "broke some windows" and "threw a blessed baby out of its cot" in Moncton.

Meanwhile, a letter to the British Colonist newspaper in Halifax, described damage caused by the earthquake.

"For miles around, houses were rocked to and fro, doors opened and shut, bedsteads sensibly vibrated."

Maurice Lamontagne, a seismologist with the Geological Survey of Canada, said the newspaper accounts have given research scientists a chance to uncover a lot of information about what happened.

A smart shock of an earthquake was felt this morning ... Many persons were started out of sound sleep. - from a letter to the British Colonist newspaper about the quake

"We used this more or less as a pilot test of other earthquakes we could examine," he said.

Lamontagne and his colleague, Kenneth Burke, an honorary Research Associate with the University of New Brunswick, collected more than 50 reports published in the days and weeks following the earthquake, mostly from newspaper archives.

The information helped pinpoint how the earthquake was felt and the damage that was recorded across the region, said Lamontagne.

A description of the damage caused by the earthquake in the British Colonist newspaper. (Submitted by Natural Resources Canada)

"In 1855, as you can imagine, there was no seismograph that was active at the time because it's only in the 1880s that we started to have seismographs, and even then it was only in the 1920s that they were able to detect moderate earthquakes like this one," Lamontagne said.

Piecing together the information, the scientists were able to figure out the earthquake was 5.2 in magnitude with an epicentre in Hopewell, in Albert County, making it the largest of its type reported in southeastern New Brunswick.

New Brunswick has had moderate earthquakes in the past, Lamontagne said, but they are usually spaced out over decades. One such notable quake happened in 1982 in the Miramichi highlands, measuring 5.8.

More recently, much smaller quakes hit Doaktown in 2009, downtown Fredericton in 2011, a series of tremors struck McAdam in 2012 and a 3.8 quake hit near Grand Bay-Westfield earlier this year.

"So yes, there are earthquakes in New Brunswick, but they're fortunately spaced in time so that people can sometimes forget about them," he said. "But every so often mother nature knocks at our door and reminds us that earthquakes can occur in New Brunswick."

Lamontagne said gathering the information is an important step in building a database of earthquakes of the past.

A map created by Maurice Lamontagne and Kenneth Burke showing the epicentre of the 1885 quake. (Submitted by Natural Resources Canada)

"For these earthquakes right now the documentation is disseminated in books, sometimes in reports, so there's no central place, a central repository, of this information," he said.

The project will gather all of the the information collected, along with the details on the 1929 Grand Banks earthquake, another quake they've been researching.

The data on the 1855 earthquake is now available to the public on Geoscan, Natural Resources Canada's database for scientific publications.

Documenting historical earthquakes in Canada is an ongoing project, so there are plans for more research of this kind, Lamontagne said.