Early-morning wild moose chase in Wilmot Park
A small moose was on the loose in Wilmot Park this morning and was later returned to a wooded area
A moose gave the Fredericton Police Force a run for its money this morning.
Police were called around 7 a.m. after the young, female moose was spotted running around Wilmot Park.
Officers arrived shortly after, said Alycia Bartlett, the public information officer with Fredericton Police Force.
"Their role was to make sure everyone was safe and to keep the moose in that open area to avoid the risk to the public or themselves," she said.
Police also contacted the Department of Energy and Resource Development, which tranquilized the moose.
"The young moose was tranquillized and successfully relocated to a safe, wooded area," Jean Bertin, spokesperson for department, said in a statement.
Bertin said wildlife officers monitored the moose until it recovered from the sedation and was able to move away on its own.
Lesley Manderville was at the park and saw the moose.
"I was pretty upset watching it running around but at the same time, I'm glad it got to go back to the woods like it should be," she said.
Robert Allen also saw the moose. He said this isn't the first time he's seen a moose in the city.
"They just get disoriented and get in the wrong place at the wrong time," he said.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.