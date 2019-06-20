Early-morning wild moose chase in Wilmot Park

A moose gave the Fredericton Police Force a run for its money this morning.

Police were called around 7 a.m. after the young, female moose was spotted running around Wilmot Park.

Officers arrived shortly after, said Alycia Bartlett, the public information officer with Fredericton Police Force.

The Department of Natural Resources said the animal had to be shot twice to be calmed down. 0:52

"Their role was to make sure everyone was safe and to keep the moose in that open area to avoid the risk to the public or themselves," she said.

Police also contacted the Department of Energy and Resource Development, which tranquilized the moose.

The moose was taken to a wooded area, where it was released. (Submitted by Joe Hudon)

"The young moose was tranquillized and successfully relocated to a safe, wooded area," Jean Bertin, spokesperson for department, said in a statement.

Bertin said wildlife officers monitored the moose until it recovered from the sedation and was able to move away on its own.

The moose loose in Wilmot Park was a young female. (Submitted by Lesley Manderville)

Lesley Manderville was at the park and saw the moose.

"I was pretty upset watching it running around but at the same time, I'm glad it got to go back to the woods like it should be," she said.

This moose was spotted at a downtown Fredericton park on Thursday morning. 0:13

Robert Allen also saw the moose. He said this isn't the first time he's seen a moose in the city.

"They just get disoriented and get in the wrong place at the wrong time," he said.