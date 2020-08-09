Early-morning fire damages multiple buildings in Chatham

Emergency crews are on the scene of an early-morning fire in Chatham, N.B., that has damaged multiple buildings.

The fire is located near University Avenue and Duke Street, the Miramichi Fire Department said.

Dane Gunnlaugson, who came into work at the nearby Canadian Tire Gas Bar around 7 a.m., said the fire started in a vacant building on University Avenue. That building has been destroyed.

Gunnlaugson said he's not sure when the fire started but an apartment building was evacuated at 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

The Vogue Theatre on Cunard Street is beyond repair, according to the owner. (Victor Somers)

He said at least two other buildings have been damaged, including a taxi stand and the Vogue Theatre, a focal point in the local arts community.

"The theatre's a total loss at this point," said Victor Somers, the owner of the theatre.

He said the roof of the theatre has collapsed.

Gunnlaugson said the fire was mostly contained by 7 a.m. and he couldn't see any flames.