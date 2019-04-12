Daycare operators angry many educators won't qualify for wage increase

Daycare operators from across New Brunswick gathered in Moncton on Friday to voice their frustration with the 75-cent hourly wage increase announced by the province for early childhood educators, saying many won't qualify.

The pay raise is only for those who have completed a two-year college diploma or a bachelor's degree in early childhood education or a related field.

One-year programs will not be considered recognized training, government officials have confirmed.

Stéphanie MacMullin Sunzu, the owner of ABC Daycare on Mill Road in Moncton, said only two of her approximately 30 staff meet the requirements.

"It does not affect us," she said. "It's as if we did not have it."

Stéphanie MacMullin Sunzu, owner of ABC Daycare in Moncton, says the salary increase announced by the Progressive Conservative government will help few educators. (Michèle Brideau/Radio-Canada)

The same is true at the Bridge Street Children's Academy, according to director Trudy Troop. She estimates only three educators out of 23 will be entitled to the increase announced Thursday.

"I think it's totally ridiculous," Troop said. "I mean, we've been waiting for over a year for this raise, and now they're trying to take that away from us.

"They didn't explain this to us when they rolled it out. Now all the sudden, they're saying that some people may not qualify for it, that have qualified for it in the past."

500 of 4,800

The Department of Education and Early Childhood Development said more than 1,000 educators could qualify for the wage increase in 2019-20.

But Early Childhood Care and Education New Brunswick, the association that represents the sector, contends fewer than 500 of 4,800 educators provincewide will see the increase.

Some daycare owners say they feel betrayed because the former Brian Gallant government promised to help them last year, when it tightened the requirements for educator training. One in two daycare educators now must have approved training, compared to one in four before the reform.

The Gallant government had pledged, starting in 2019, annual increases of 75 cents per hour for four years for educators with recognized training, which would have increased their hourly wage to $19 by 2023. The salary increases were intended to make the jobs more attractive and help reduce the high turnover of staff in daycare centres.

No mention of future increases

Premier Blaine Higgs's Progressive Conservative government said the new 75-cent top-up means trained educators will now earn a minimum hourly wage of $17.25 per hour, when combined with the minimum wage increase to $11.50 per hour that came into effect on April 1.

The government did not commit in Thursday's announcement to continue to increase the salaries of educators in the years to come.

In addition, MacMullin Sunzu is angry the government cut funds that licensed childcare centres receive to facilitate the inclusion of children with special needs.

"It feels as if we have been abandoned," she said.