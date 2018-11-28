New Brunswick's Aboriginal Affairs minister has announced that Indigenous people testifying in provincial court will now have access to eagle feathers for affirmations, or oath swearing.

Jake Stewart, who was appointed minister of Aboriginal Affairs by the new Progressive Conservative government earlier this month, recently met with Indigenous leaders across the province about the importance of the eagle feather. Those leaders included regional Chief Roger Augustine and national Chief Perry Bellegarde.

"My biggest point was just that I wanted to work together," he told reporters Tuesday.

Stewart said he believes Indigenous communities in New Brunswick don't have the respect they deserve and small gestures can generate good will.

Working together

New Brunswick isn't the first jurisdiction to allow the use of the feather for swearing oaths. Nova Scotia and an Ottawa courthouse both allow Indigenous people to use eagle feathers for affirmations.

"I want the chiefs and First Nations people of our province to realize that I want to work together," he said.

"I wanted to be able to do something that they would feel respected."

Stewart admitted that he has a lot of catching up to do in his new role, and said there are far more complicated issues that he hopes to address.

The right thing to do

He said introducing the eagle feather to the court system doesn't cost anything and was the right thing to do.

Stewart said there are still a number of issues facing the different Indigenous communities in New Brunswick but feels he is the right person to do the job.

He also feels a personal connection to Indigenous culture through his family's Mi'kmaq heritage.

"I feel a closeness with the people," said Stewart, whose father's great-grandmother was Mi'kmaq.

A stand-alone department

Stewart criticized New Brunswick's previous government for giving the Aboriginal Affairs file to Bill Levesque, who was also deputy minister of Intergovernmental Affairs and was handling other issues.

He said the leaders of Indigenous communities were curious about a stand-alone department, which didn't exist under the former Liberal government.

Stewart said a stand-alone department will help.

"It starts by spending time in my department [and] getting engaged in the files and making sure First Nations get at that table where they deserve," Stewart said.

Stewart indicated that other announcements are coming, but declined to offer details.