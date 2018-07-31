New Saint John pottery café gives people with disabilities work experience

A new pottery painting café in Saint John is hoping to help people of all ages with disabilities gain valuable work experience.

At Dynamic Ceramics, people with disabilities will make the clay items for the public to paint.

Amy Yeomans is the executive director of Developmental Dynamics, the agency behind Dynamic Ceramics, which opened this week.

"The clients love it," Amy Yeomans said. "They love that they're getting to be a part of the community, and they actually get to make something that the community can benefit from.

"And then in turn they get to benefit from the community painting it."

Helping with work skills

Yeomans said she and other staff members were brainstorming ways to raise money for the group when the pottery café idea emerged.

"It's very calming and it's a lot of fun because you get to socialize and paint and then at the end of it, you have something to take home to show for it," said Yeomans.

At Dynamic Ceramics, people with disabilities will make the clay items for the public to paint. (Dynamic Ceramics/Submitted )

People with disabilities also get to help in the store, besides just making items. They will work the till, interact with people in the café and create art of their own.

"They're going to get to learn how to work and how to deal with the public and how to count money, and do the things they would normally do in a job," said Yeomans.

The grand opening featured cake and lots of painting. (Dynamic Ceramics/Submitted)

"They can then go out and feel more comfortable going to an interview and being able to work in the community."

The shop is set up on Waterloo Street in Saint John. Yeomans said the café has lots of nice natural light, making it perfect for painting.