Man sentenced to 10 years for manslaughter

A man from Esgenoôpetitj First Nation has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the death of 36-year-old Joshua Ian Robichaud.

Dylan Dedam will be prohibited from owning firearms for life upon release from prison, RCMP say.

Police said earlier that they responded to a disturbance on Algonquin Road in Esgenoôpetitj at about 1:15 p.m. on July 2, 2022.

They said they found Robichaud unresponsive, and he was taken to hospital, where he died.

Dedam, who was 27 at the time, was arrested and appeared in Miramichi court on Dec. 13, where he was charged with second-degree murder.

This was later downgraded to a manslaughter charge, said RCMP spokesperson Hans Ouellette.