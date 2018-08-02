50-year-old man dies in Lutes Mountain dune buggy crash

A 50-year-old Moncton man is dead after he was launched from a dune buggy early Thursday morning in Lutes Mountain outside Moncton.

Southeast District RCMP said the crash happened shortly after 12 a.m., when the dune buggy hit a bump and crashed into a deep culvert.

The Moncton man was driving the vehicle and died at the scene. A 27-year-old passenger from Turtle Creek was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The crash happened near Briggs Cross Road in the community about 14 kilometres northwest of Moncton.

RCMP are continuing to investigate the crash.