50-year-old man dies in Lutes Mountain dune buggy crash

A 50-year-old Moncton man is dead after he was ejected from a dune buggy in Lutes Mountain early Thursday morning.

A 27-year-old passenger was taken to hospital with serious injuries

A 50-year-old man is dead following a dune buggy crash in Lutes Mountain near Moncton. (Photo: Wade Perry)

Southeast District RCMP said the crash happened shortly after 12 a.m., when the dune buggy hit a bump and crashed into a deep culvert.

The Moncton man was driving the vehicle and died at the scene. A 27-year-old passenger from Turtle Creek was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The crash happened near Briggs Cross Road in the community about 14 kilometres northwest of Moncton. 

RCMP are continuing to investigate the crash. 

