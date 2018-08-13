A northern New Brunswick man admitted Tuesday to stabbing his wife to death at their home last summer and then burning her body.

Gilles Moreau, 56, of Dundee pleaded guilty in Campbellton court to the lesser charge of second-degree murder in the death of Brigitte Pelletier, 54.

He was originally charged with first-degree murder on July 31 after police discovered human bones outside the house the couple shared for eight years.

Moreau was depressed about losing his job and had started drinking again at the time of the murder, according to the facts read aloud by provincial court Judge Fred Ferguson.

He stabbed Pelletier with a knife sometime between June 10 and July 28, and burned her body near their Splude Street residence, the courtroom heard.

RCMP went to the residence on July 28 at the request of Pelletier's family, who were concerned about her well-being.

Moreau was arrested that day and charged before the remains were identified.

He appeared calm during Tuesday's court appearance, answering yes or no to the judge's questions.

RCMP were called to Splude Street in Dundee on July 28 to check on Brigitte Pelletier. That's when they discovered human bones, later identified to be hers. (Kassandra Nadeau-Lamarche/Radio-Canada)

First-degree murder is a homicide that is both planned and deliberate. Second-degree murder is a deliberate killing that occurs without planning.

Both carry an automatic life sentence, but parole eligibility begins at 10 years with second-degree murder, compared with a minimum of 25 years with first-degree.

The Crown and defence lawyer Gilles Lemieux made a joint recommendation that Moreau be required to serve a minimum of 15 years before being eligible to apply for parole.

Moreau is scheduled to be sentenced on June 3. He remains in custody.

Members of both Pelletier's family and Moreau's family declined to comment outside the courthouse.