Dundee man charged with murdering wife gets legal aid lawyer

The case of a northern New Brunswick man charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife has been adjourned a second time.

Gilles Moreau, 56, of Dundee appeared in Campbellton provincial court on Monday afternoon, but the matter has been set over until Sept. 10 at 9:30 a.m. to give his new court-appointed lawyer, Gilles Lemieux, time to review the file.

Moreau is accused of killing Brigitte Pelletier, 54, between June 10 and July 28.

RCMP found human bones outside a home in the village on Splude Street but as of Aug. 2 had still not positively identified the remains.

Spokesperson Const. Isabelle Beaulieu was unable to provide an update on Monday.

It's unclear how long the process will take.

Moreau was greeted by an angry crowd outside the courthouse Monday. (Serge Bouchard/Radio-Canada)

The bones were discovered on July 28, after RCMP conducted a well-being check on Pelletier at the request of her family.

Although the bones had not been confirmed as human at that time, ​Moreau was arrested and charged based on "evidence and information gathered," police had said.

Moreau remains in custody. A date for a preliminary inquiry is expected to be set during his next court appearance.

RCMP found human bones outside this home Splude Street in Dundee, located east of Campbellton. (Kassandra Nadeau-Lamarche/Radio-Canada)

A handful of people shouted obscenities at Moreau as sheriff's deputies escorted him out of the courthouse in handcuffs and shackles.

During his previous court appearance on July 31, some people screamed at him as he entered the courtroom, prompting others in the public gallery to respond.

His case was adjourned at that time to give him time to apply for legal aid and find a lawyer.