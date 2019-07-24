RCMP investigate 2nd complaint related to nurse assault at Dumont hospital

Codiac Regional RCMP are investigating a second complaint related to the alleged assault of a nurse at the Dr.-Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre four months ago.

As part of the investigation of the March 11 incident, police received information from a second complainant, Cpl. David Sawnsburg said in a news release Wednesday.

No other details were released.

A 69-year-old man was arrested Tuesday and released on conditions until he appears in provincial court on Sept. 25, he said.

On June 4, Bruce Randolph (Randy) Van Horlick of Acadieville appeared in court and was charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm.

He was released on conditions and returned to court on July 16, when he was expected to enter a plea. But the case was adjourned until July 30 for the defence to review disclosure.

RCMP responded to a report of a staff member being assaulted at the Dr.-Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre on the afternoon of March 11. A man was arrested at the scene.

Nurse Natasha Poirier previously told CBC she was in her office in the hospital's surgical unit at 2 p.m. when the husband of a patient she didn't know entered and demanded his wife be moved to a different room.

She said the man pulled her hair, grabbed her wrist and shook her arm, bent her fingers back and hit her head.

She briefly lost consciousness and said she thought she was going to die. She said the alleged attack lasted about 14 minutes before other health-care workers were able to intervene.