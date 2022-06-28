Moncton's Dumont hospital loses another specialist with geriatrician departure
Vitalité Health Network has not confirmed how many patients will be affected
Another doctor is leaving the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton.
The latest departure is a geriatrician, according to a spokesperson for the Vitalité Health Network who confirmed the news to Radio-Canada.
Thomas Lizotte said the departure was expected, and measures are in place to reduce the impact on patients.
Vitalité would not say how many patients would be affected or confirm the identity of the departing doctor.
The hospital is also losing four oncologists. One resigned last summer, two announced they would be leaving at the end of July, and another recently announced his resignation.
The loss of the geriatrician will be especially felt at the hospital because although the province has 13 geriatricians on staff, according to the New Brunswick College of Physicians website only two work for Vitalité.
The news comes as more people in the province are looking for family doctors.
Last week the province announced 23,000 more people had joined the Patient Connect New Brunswick list since November, bringing the total to about 63,000, roughly the population of Fredericton.
The province has also recently received criticism about their efforts, or lack thereof, to recruit new doctors to the province.
With files from Radio-Canada
