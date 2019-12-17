$400M Dumont hospital expansion plan includes 600-space parking garage

Vitalité Health Network hopes to build a 600-space parking garage beside the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre over the next three years, part of a $400 million expansion plan.

The health network's board approved a multi-phased, 18-year capital plan for the hospital in Moncton at a meeting earlier this month.

The health authority will submit the plans to the provincial Health Department to seek funding.

Vitalité's plan calls for spending $30 million between 2020 and 2022 on "immediate needs," which include the parking garage, a shipping and receiving space, and pharmacy upgrades.

Martin Pelletier, senior director of support services for the health authority, called the plans "ambitious but realistic."

The multi-phase plan calls for a new parking garage, shown to the right in purple, and expansions of the hospital building. It also shows a new structure near St. Pat's Family Centre. (Radio-Canada)

Other upgrades include:

Phase 1 in 2020–2027: A three-storey expansion for the emergency department, ambulatory services and outpatient clinics between the new surgical suite and Université Avenue.

Phase 2 in 2022–2033: Construction of two floors above the new surgical suite for upgraded mental and physical health care units.

Phase 3 in 2029–2038: Construction of a new pavilion for oncology patients, the expansion of the Mgr. Henri-Cormier Lodge and renovation of laboratories.

CBC News has asked the Health Department for comment on the plans and how they may fit into future budgets and is awaiting a response.

Pelletier said parking is a priority because the hospital can be difficult to access and adds stress for patients and family members.

Conceptual plans show the proposed garage on what's now a surface parking lot on the north end of the hospital campus near Wheeler Boulevard. A presentation at Vitalité's board meeting in Edmundston on Dec. 10 indicates it could cost $17 million.

An expansion of the emergency services would allow the hospital to better meet its mission as a university centre.

"Currently, we are struggling to offer spaces to meet the mission," Pelletier told Radio-Canada.

Dr. Rémi LeBlanc believes the project should have been launched a long time ago and welcomes the news.

"For teaching, sometimes I have three students, sometimes five students," the internist said. "We are in a small room with other consultants. ... Having space, in fact, is going to be much more favourable."

Dr. Rémi LeBlanc, left, and Pelletier look at the plans for expanding the hospital. (Wildinette Paul/Radio-Canada)

The province's 2020-21 capital budget, which sets out spending for infrastructure projects, includes $7 million for continuing work on surgical suites and renovations at the Dumont. The budget also allocates $40 million for a coronary care unit at Horizon Health Network's Moncton Hospital.

Pelletier said the plans were developed using an analysis of demographics and projections of health care needs for the region.

The plans call for building several more floors on top of an expansion of the hospital's surgical wing. That expansion, at a cost of $100.5 million, was expected to be finished in 2021.

The plans also show the new oncology pavilion built south of Providence Street, roughly where the shuttered St. Pat's Family Centre building is located.

The centre closed in the summer of 2018 amid financial issues. While members have sought to reopen the centre with an indoor pool and gym, no plans have been settled.

Pelletier told Radio-Canada there could be opportunities for land purchases in the area in the future that could allow for the oncology building planned in phase three.