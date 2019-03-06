Dulse lettuce and tomato: Have you tried New Brunswick's famous sandwich?
Move over bacon, the DLT is coming for you
New Brunswick receives a culinary shoutout in the March 2019 edition of National Geographic Traveller magazine, but the most surprising of the dishes featured is the DLT — the dulse, lettuce and tomato sandwich.
Dulse is a red seaweed that grows along northern coastlines of the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.
It has been touted as a vegetarian bacon substitute because of its texture and salty taste.
Dave Forestell of Slocum & Ferris at the Saint John City Market has had dulse on the menu for years. He said the shop used to toast samples of the briny sea vegetable to give to cruise ship passengers, who asked if it was "sea bacon."
And so the DLT was born.
"The perfect DLT starts with great dulse," said Forestell, who gets his dulse from Dark Harbour on Grand Manan.
"We just toast it on the grill, try to do it single ply, peel it a little bit so it gets nice and thin and crispy, add some good mayo, a little bit of butter, and make it just like a BLT."
Forestell said customers get a kick out of the abbreviation, but that's not where the wordplay ends with this dish.
The sandwich is served with a Sea Caesar salad, which, you guessed it, uses chopped dulse instead of bacon bits.
Forestell said the flavour of the dulse pairs well with the anchovy-based Caesar dressing.
He said the feature in National Geographic Traveller was a "pleasant surprise."
Passersby who stopped and tried the sandwich on Wednesday were a little hesitant at first but pleasantly surprised after they took a bite.
"It's really good," Gerry Verner said.
But does it compare to bacon?
"Oh no, sorry. I love bacon, so bacon is a little better. But the dulse is good."
With files from Julia Wright
