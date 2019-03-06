Skip to Main Content
Dulse lettuce and tomato: Have you tried New Brunswick's famous sandwich?
New

Dulse lettuce and tomato: Have you tried New Brunswick's famous sandwich?

National Geographic Traveller magazine recently featured 17 culinary hotspots around the world, including New Brunswick. A number of dishes were featured, including the DLT: dulse lettuce and tomato sandwich.

Move over bacon, the DLT is coming for you

CBC News ·
The DLT is served like a club, with a toothpick to maintain the structural integrity of the sandwich. (Submitted by Dave Forestell)

New Brunswick receives a culinary shoutout in the March 2019 edition of National Geographic Traveller magazine, but the most surprising of the dishes featured is the DLT — the dulse, lettuce and tomato sandwich.

Dulse is a red seaweed that grows along northern coastlines of the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.

It has been touted as a vegetarian bacon substitute because of its texture and salty taste.

Dave Forestell of Slocum & Ferris at the Saint John City Market has had dulse on the menu for years. He said the shop  used to toast samples of the briny sea vegetable to give to cruise ship passengers, who asked if it was "sea bacon."

With dulse's reputation for being almost like bacon, a Saint John deli likes to tempt customers with its DLT — a dulse, lettuce and tomato sandwich. It has propelled Slocum & Ferris onto a worldwide list of culinary hotspots. 1:01

And so the DLT was born.

"The perfect DLT starts with great dulse," said Forestell, who gets his dulse from Dark Harbour on Grand Manan.

"We just toast it on the grill, try to do it single ply, peel it a little bit so it gets nice and thin and crispy, add some good mayo, a little bit of butter, and make it just like a BLT."

Dulse,a red seaweed that grows along coastlines of the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, has been touted as a vegetarian bacon substitute because of its texture and salty taste. (Submitted by Dave Forestell)

Forestell said customers get a kick out of the abbreviation, but that's not where the wordplay ends with this dish.

The sandwich is served with a Sea Caesar salad, which, you guessed it, uses chopped dulse instead of bacon bits.

Forestell said the flavour of the dulse pairs well with the anchovy-based Caesar dressing.

He said the feature in National Geographic Traveller was a "pleasant surprise."

Dave Forestell of Slocum & Ferris said customers get a chuckle out of the abbreviation for his dulse sandwich. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

Passersby who stopped and tried the sandwich on Wednesday were a little hesitant at first but pleasantly surprised after they took a bite.

"It's really good," Gerry Verner said.

But does it compare to bacon?

"Oh no, sorry. I love bacon, so bacon is a little better. But the dulse is good."

With files from Julia Wright

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us