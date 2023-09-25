Protected wetland area damaged along Pointe-du-Chêne waterfront

The Department of Environment says it's investigating after officials visited a wetland area on the Pointe-du-Chêne waterfront where trees were uprooted and a rock-covered berm was added.

Residents of the Shediac-area neighbourhood, in southeastern New Brunswick, say someone has made "a mess" of part of a wetland that is managed by Ducks Unlimited Canada.

Adam Campbell, manager of provincial operations for Ducks Unlimited in Atlantic Canada, said the organization is aware of what happened.

"Those responsible for the trespass and wetland policy violation will be required to remediate the disturbed area. Proof that the provincial wetland policy is effective at protecting critical wetland habitat," Campbell said in an email to CBC.

A wetland buffer zone managed by Ducks Unlimited Canada in Pointe-du-Chêne was ripped apart and rocks were dumped on it. (Rhythm Rathi/CBC)

Marilyn Stevens and her sister Lori Nickerson own cottages on a nearby street and visited the site after coming across a post about the damage on their local Facebook group.

"It's an eyesore — it's terrible. It's not what it looked like, they changed the whole look of this road and the entrance to the beach," said Nickerson.

Stevens said the area used to be a little path to the beach with trees all around it, but now, the wooden path is all that is left.

She said there are "tons of rocks," with some of them on the roadway. Stevens also expressed concern about the lack of a windbreak in future without the trees and the possibility of soil erosion.

It's "just a mess," she said.

Karin Steeves, who owns a nearby cottage, said someone uprooted sumac, Manitoba maples and grass, then added soil to the whole space. An earthen berm was created along the edge bordering the road. Rocks were then piled on the tarp-covered berm.

Karin Steeves has a cottage a few metres away from the wetland. She says there are rumours circulating about what happened. (Rhythm Rathi/CBC)

She saw the road blocked during the night and said government officials visited the site next day to check for permits and put "a cease on it."

She said there is a lot of speculation going around about what's behind the damage to the wetland, with some people saying it's about hurricane mitigation, while others believe someone is upset about the trees blocking their view.

A 'stop work order'

Heather Pert, a spokesperson for the Department of Environment and Local Government, confirmed in an email that department officials visited the site on Wednesday, and there is an ongoing investigation. No further details were provided.

Campbell said the province is aware of who carried out the work and that his understanding is that the department has issued a "stop work order."

He also said a wetland biologist will visit the site to assess the environmental damage and the impact on the area.

Wetland buffers are important, he said, because they help prevent erosion, hold the banks stable and also allow the wetland to shift during storms.

He said Ducks Unlimited is working with the province to determine the next steps and is "happy that the community was there with eyes on the site to sound the alarm."