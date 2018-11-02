Dual storms could drop 80 mm of rain on parts of New Brunswick

A wet weekend is in store for much of the province as back-to-back systems are set to slam the province on Friday and Saturday.

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for all but the northwest of the province and have upgraded to statements to rainfall warnings along the Fundy coast.

Rainfall amounts up to 80 millimetres are expected by end of day Saturday.

"A weather system approaching from the southwest will move slowly across the Maritimes today to lie over the Gulf of St. Lawrence Saturday," said Environment Canada.

Most of the province is under a rainfall warning or special weather statement due to the storms. (Environment Canada)

"Periods of rain, heavy at times, will begin later today and continue through tonight and Saturday."

While the highest rainfall totals are expected along the Fundy coast, other areas in the south may exceed 50 mm by Saturday evening.

Following the rain, Environment Canada is warning of the potential of strong winds overnight Saturday and into Sunday adding a wind warning "may be required."