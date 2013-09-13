DTI worker dies on job
A Department of Transportation and Infrastructure employee died while working on a job site near Woodstock on Wednesday, WorkssafeNB says.
A Department of Transportation and Infrastructure employee died while working on a job site near Woodstock on Wednesday, WorkSafeNB confirmed in an email.
WorksafeNB said it cannot release any more information because it is an active investigation.
