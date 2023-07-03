Temporary bridge to go up Thursday on northwest N.B. road hit by washout

A temporary bridge will be installed Thursday near the washout on Rue Saint-François in Edmundston, which has been closed since a devastating rainstorm last week.

Traffic will be down to one lane on the street, and temporary traffic lights will be set up to allow easier travel between Edmundston and Haut-Madawaska to the southwest, the city said in a news release Wednesday.

The temporary bridge will be in place for an undetermined amount of time

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure is putting up a Bailey bridge, a modular bridge made of trusses, to get traffic moving again on the flood-damaged road.

Pedestrians, however, will be unable to use the sidewalk for safety reasons, according to the release.

It's not yet known if there will be a weight limit on the bridge.

Torrential rain damaged more than 100 houses and forced one couple from their home.

Jordan Stephens, acting director of the emergency management branch of the Department of Transportation, has said the temporary bridge would be open to commercial truck traffic.

The city said load capacity will be determined when an analysis is done after the bridge is installed.

The Bailey bridge is about 60 metres long, according to Stephens.

The severe rainstorm caused flash flooding in Edmundston, and more than 110 people reported damage to their property.

The province is offering financial assistance to anyone affected by the rain June 29 in the Madawaska region, the Department of Justice and Public Safety announced Wednesday.

People can report damage to 1-888-298-8555 or by registering online.

After people register, a disaster financial assistance package will be mailed to them, the department said.