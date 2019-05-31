Skip to Main Content
Man killed, driver seriously injured after truck crash in Drummond
New Brunswick

Man killed, driver seriously injured after truck crash in Drummond

A serious crash in northwestern New Brunswick on Thursday night killed one man and has left the driver with life-threatening injuries.

RCMP say a 32-year-old driver has been taken to hospital and has life-threatening injuries

CBC News ·
The fatal accident happened on Desjardins Road in Drummond, a village in northwestern New Brunswick. (Google)

A serious crash in northwestern New Brunswick on Thursday night killed one man and has left the driver with life-threatening injuries.

The accident happened on Desjardins Road at 10:30 p.m. in Drummond, south of Grand Falls, according to New Brunswick RCMP.

In a news release, RCMP said that a pickup truck drove off the road and rolled over.

The 60-year-old passenger was thrown from the truck and died at the crash site.

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old driver of the pickup truck was taken to hospital with injuries that were described as "serious to potentially life-threatening."

Police said both individuals were from Grand Falls.

An RCMP collision reconstruction expert has been to the accident scene and the cause of the crash is being investigated.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|