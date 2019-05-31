Man killed, driver seriously injured after truck crash in Drummond
A serious crash in northwestern New Brunswick on Thursday night killed one man and has left the driver with life-threatening injuries.
The accident happened on Desjardins Road at 10:30 p.m. in Drummond, south of Grand Falls, according to New Brunswick RCMP.
In a news release, RCMP said that a pickup truck drove off the road and rolled over.
The 60-year-old passenger was thrown from the truck and died at the crash site.
Meanwhile, the 32-year-old driver of the pickup truck was taken to hospital with injuries that were described as "serious to potentially life-threatening."
Police said both individuals were from Grand Falls.
An RCMP collision reconstruction expert has been to the accident scene and the cause of the crash is being investigated.