Man killed, driver seriously injured after truck crash in Drummond

A serious crash in northwestern New Brunswick on Thursday night killed one man and has left the driver with life-threatening injuries.

The accident happened on Desjardins Road at 10:30 p.m. in Drummond, south of Grand Falls, according to New Brunswick RCMP.

In a news release, RCMP said that a pickup truck drove off the road and rolled over.

The 60-year-old passenger was thrown from the truck and died at the crash site.

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old driver of the pickup truck was taken to hospital with injuries that were described as "serious to potentially life-threatening."

Police said both individuals were from Grand Falls.

An RCMP collision reconstruction expert has been to the accident scene and the cause of the crash is being investigated.