8 people arrested, drugs and guns seized in alleged trafficking ring raids

Five people are facing charges after police raided homes in the Moncton and Fredericton areas Wednesday as part of a months-long joint-forces investigation into an alleged drug trafficking operation, say RCMP.

An undisclosed quantity of drugs, believed to be methamphetamine and cocaine, were seized, along with "several" firearms and cash, RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh said in a statement Thursday.

A total of eight people — five men and three women aged 17 to 49 — were arrested during the five early-morning searches, she said.

One of the accused, a 26-year-old man charged with two counts of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking, remains remanded in custody in Moncton. He's scheduled to return to provincial court on Sept. 3 at 9:30 a.m., said Rogers-Marsh.

The others were questioned and released, with four of them being told to appear in court at later dates, she said.

The search warrants were executed at residences on Dominion Street, Donovan Terrace and Lester Avenue in Moncton, as well on Homestead Road, just outside the city in Steeves Mountain, and Cedar Circle in Douglas.

Police believe the Woodstock area is also connected to the alleged drug-trafficking ring, said Rogers-Marsh.

She declined to comment on whether police believe the alleged activity has ties to organized crime or gangs, noting the "significant" investigation is ongoing.

It began in early 2019, based on information received, said Rogers-Marsh, without elaborating.

Members of the Codiac Regional RCMP, the New Brunswick RCMP's West District, Southeast District, and specialized units, as well as the Fredericton Police Force, and the Woodstock Police Force have been involved, she said.

Anyone with information that may be related to the case is asked to call the RCMP at 1-888-506-RCMP (7267) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.