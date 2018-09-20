7 people arrested after drugs, firearms seized in west Saint John

Seven people were arrested by Saint John police after firearms and drugs were seized from two west-side homes on Thursday.

Six men, aged 18 to 51, and a 27-year-old woman were arrested after two residences were searched by members of the Saint John, Kennebecasis and Fredericton municipal police forces, according to Insp. Tanya LeBlanc of the Saint John Police Force in a media release.

Three individuals are set to make an appearance in Saint John court Friday, while the other four will appear at a later date.

At about 8:40 a.m. Thursday, a home on Ocean Westway was searched before police moved on to an Edison Crescent residence.

Officers seized firearms, ammunition, crack, cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and fraudulent motor vehicle inspection stickers.