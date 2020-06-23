Man drowns in Miramichi River while trying to retrieve boat that floated from shore

A 44-year-old man is dead after drowning in the Northwest Miramichi River in Northumberland County on Monday.

RCMP said the man was trying to retrieve his boat Monday afternoon, which floated away from shore near Red Bank, a community about 20 kilometres west of Miramichi.

"While in the water, the man began to struggle and went under the water," police said in a news release.

Cpl. Jason LeBlanc of the Sunny Corner Detachment said many witnesses were trying to rescue the man with their boats, without any success.

LeBlanc said he isn't sure whether the Red Bank man could swim or how long he was in the water.

Sunny Corner RCMP responded to the scene around 1 p.m. At about 9 p.m., the man's body was located about 25 metres from shore and recovered from the river.

Divers with the RCMP's Underwater Recovery Team, members of the Sunny Corner Volunteer Fire Department, the Department of Fisheries and Oceans, and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre; along with local ground search and rescue volunteers and other local volunteers all assisted in the efforts to locate and recover the man from the water.