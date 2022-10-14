Man drowns attempting to cross border via St. John River

The body of a 65-year-old man was found Friday morning in Saint-François-de-Madawaska, in northwestern New Brunswick, after he tried to cross the St. John River from Canada to the United States.

The man, who was originally from India but working in Saint-François, was trying to cross the border with a woman whose age is unknown, RCMP Cpl. Remi Beaulieu told CBC News.

Beaulieu said a call came in around 9 p.m. Thursday that two people were trying to cross the river, but one was missing.

The woman was rescued and taken to the Edmundston Regional Hospital with hypothermia. Beaulieu did not know if she was later released from hospital.

He could not confirm that the two were swimming across, but he said rescuers did not find a boat.

The Haut-Madawaska Fire Department and its rescue squad responded to the call Thursday night, said Beaulieu, but the man's body was not found until Friday morning.

Beaulieu said an investigation continues into the illegal crossing. The RCMP's federal serious and organized crime unit is involved as well as border officials from the United States.