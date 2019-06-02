A seasonal Sheffield resident is questioning why the Department of Transportation is putting gravel on driveways to empty lots along the St. John River.

Darryl Pitre owns a vacation property along the St. John River in the New Brunswick community, about 35 kilometres east of Fredericton. It floods in the spring, but there's no structure, just a spot for his trailer.

He said many of his neighbours have been bought out by the provincial government and have had their houses torn down because they sit in a flood zone.

This year, the Department of Transportation restored gravel to the shoulder along his property, but it took Pitre 37 bags of sand to fix a hole at the end of his driveway.

"I had to cut the bags open and fill a hole that was about two-and-a-half feet deep to get my trailer in."

He said calls to the province and his MLA brought only vague assurances that someone would address his problems.

Meanwhile, crews repaired the driveway to the vacant lot where his next door neighbour lived.

"The question that I have is how come the government can repair an empty lot driveway, spend money on it, and they can't repair my driveway? I'm not asking for more, I'm asking equal to the invisible house."

Darryl Pitre wants to know why the government is repairing driveways to abandoned lots, but couldn't help him fill in a gaping hole at the end of his driveway. 0:49

Pitre said paving driveways to nowhere wastes taxpayer money and the efforts of provincial workers.

He estimates it probably costs the province several thousand dollars to add gravel to each abandoned driveway, counting labour and materials.

When contacted by CBC News, a local gravel company estimated the cost of labour and materials for one driveway would be around $2,700.

Restoring right of way

Residents are responsible for repairs to their driveways, but can apply for financial assistance to bring them back to pre-flood condition.

The department typically fixes everything around 10 metres out from the highway's centre line to restore access within the road's right of way.

Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Bill Oliver said the driveways without structures were fixed in case access was needed in future. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

"Any work done by the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DTI) related to flood recovery is limited to within a road's Right-of-Way (ROW) to restore access to the highway. Repairs to a driveway beyond the ROW is the responsibility of the property owner," department spokesperson Paul Bradley said in an email statement.

But this year, the department fixed entire driveways of flood-affected residents along the stretch of highway Pitre's property is on, including driveways that went to abandoned properties.

Pitre said because his lot is a vacation property, he isn't eligible to apply for financial assistance for repairs.

Transportation Minister Bill Oliver said construction crews would replace the culverts leading to both private and government-owned properties, even if there is nothing on them. He said the road crew supervisor decides which driveways to repair.

"We don't know what the future need might be and we might have to access those properties."

After CBC News spoke to Pitre, he received assurances from the province his driveway entrance would be fixed.