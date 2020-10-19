Police looking for 2 suspects after man says his car window was shot out on N.B. highway
Alleged incident occurred near Sussex on Friday at 6 p.m.
The RCMP are looking for at least two people after a Sussex man said his window was shot out in a road rage incident on Highway 1 near Sussex on Friday evening.
RCMP Sgt. Luc Samson said the man was travelling on the highway at around 6 p.m. Friday when he passed a dark blue Nissan Versa.
The man said there had been nothing out of the ordinary up until that point and there was nothing unusual about passing the slower-moving vehicle, Samson said.
The man told police the Nissan's driver began flashing the vehicle's high beams at him, then sped up and pulled alongside him.
That's when the passenger extended his arm, pointed a revolver-style gun at him and fired, shattering the driver's-side window, the man told police.
Police believe it was an airsoft-type pellet gun.
The man was unable to provide a description of the occupants of the Versa, other than that there were at least two of them, Samson said.
No injuries were reported.
