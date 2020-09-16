Wannabe drivers facing two-month wait to take road test

Wait times for driving tests are getting longer for new drivers hoping to hit the road.

According to Service New Brunswick, in 2019 a would-be driver could expect to wait six weeks to take their road test, the final step in getting a class 5 licence.

This year, the wait has grown to eight weeks.

A backlog started in March when COVID-19 restrictions forced all road exams to be cancelled, which meant 500 drivers tests had to be rescheduled when the service resumed at the end of May.

Laura Sears said it takes patience and clicking refresh 'a lot' to get an appointment for a road test. (Associated Press)

Laura Sears, supervisor at Atlantic Driving Academy in Moncton, is telling students at her school to plan for delays and to be patient.

"They're hitting the refresh button a lot," said Sears, referring to the Service New Brunswick website where people book their test appointments.

On Wednesday, the website showed no open appointments in any of the province's cities, with the exception of Bathurst, where a test was available for booking on Nov. 13, which is more than eight weeks away.

'They tend to get scooped up very, very quickly'

Anyone trying to book a driver test appointment in Moncton, Saint John, Fredericton, Miramichi, Campbellton or Edmunston received this message on Wednesday: "No available slot found for this test type at this location, try searching on a different location."

Sears said those who want to do their test "have to keep watching" for new openings.

"The driver examiners do open schedules usually every couple of weeks, but when the schedules do open, they tend to get scooped up very, very quickly."

Service New Brunswick said COVID-19 restrictions started the backlog but an increase of no-shows and more people failing their road tests are contributing to long wait times as well. (CBC)

Sears said while cancellations sometimes open new appointments, you have to be at your computer at the right time to nab one.

The majority of people wanting to take their class five drivers tests are high school students, but many others are newcomers to Canada who are trying to start their lives, according to Sears.

"They're probably the one group that seems to be inconvenienced the most," she said.

"It is a little bit prohibiting in terms of them being able to sort of establish and get themselves set up here."

Failed tests and no-shows

Valerie Kilfoil, director of communications for Service New Brunswick, said wait times are worse because of the pandemic but another factor is that more people are failing their road tests.

While the exact reason for the increased failures isn't being tracked, Kilfoil said there could be many explanations.

"One could assume that COVID may have resulted in less practice time for new drivers [and] many people don't practice in the area they are tested in," she said explaining that people are taking their test in an unfamiliar city because that's the only place they could get an appointment.

Kilfoil said COVID has also increased the demand for bus drivers and truck drivers and therefore Service New Brunswick had to set aside more time than it typically would for those road tests.

The Atlantic Driving Academy said most people prefer to do driver training and taking their road test when there is no snow on the ground, but they shouldn't be afraid to do either during the winter. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

"We are also dealing with an extremely high number of no shows," she said.

With close to 25 per cent of people with appointments failing to even show up for their tests, Kilfoil said Service New Brunswick employees are not calling people ahead of time to confirm their appointments.

Sears expects the demand for tests will begin to slow down when winter hits.

She has been with the driving school for 30 years and said the time between the snow melting and the snow falling is always the busiest, and people shouldn't be discouraged at the thought of doing their test with snow on the ground.

"Don't let it deter you from from following through and getting the licence," she said.

"Even if there is the white stuff on the ground, that's totally fine."