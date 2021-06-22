Drag performers revel in return of live audiences

New Brunswick drag performers say they are thrilled to be on stage again after what's been a mentally challenging time during the pandemic.

On a recent weekend at the Capitol Theatre in Moncton, several drag queens and a drag king put on a very timely production they wrote together called, Jennifer Russell and COVID 19: A Press Conference Drag Show.

It was a colourful spoof of one of the many COVID-19 briefings that have been given by Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell and Premier Blaine Higgs in the past year and a half.

"Drag King Extraordinaire" Justin Toodeep played the premier.

"I use Justin as an outlet," said Alex Saunders, the trained IT professional behind the drag persona.

Saunders had "a few things to say," about the premier's politics, on issues such as abortion access, for example.

When live shows were cancelled because of COVID-19, Saunders did some online shows but found them "very mentally taxing."

Other performers echoed that experience, saying their mental health issues such as depression were worse after live drag shows were cancelled.

"As a performer, you get used to refilling your soul with that good juju," said Saunders.

The Saint Johner is thankful that emergency measures in New Brunswick weren't as strict as elsewhere, and some small socially distanced live shows were allowed.

Saunders said interest in drag shows seems to be surging. The audiences are generally made up of a lot of female fans of the hit TV show RuPaul's Drag Race, as well as gay men and bi people.

The 35-year-old is thinking about opening a permanent venue for drag performances.

Drag queen Barbra Wire is looking forward to the day when plexiglass stage barriers come down.

Wire said she really misses meeting people in the audience, some of whom may be questioning their sexuality and in need of support.

"We're just, yes, clowns in wigs, but at the same time, we love our queer community and we just want to lift it up so high," said Wire.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, posed with members of the cast at a drag show at the Capitol Theatre on June 19, premised on a fake COVID-19 news conference in which she was played by drag queen Rose Beef. (Jocelyn Elsdon/CBC)

Wire likes the envelope-pushing side of drag.

"We make people talk. We make people research things. We make straight people know who Marsha P. Johnson is," Wire said, referring to the late New York gay rights activist and drag queen.

Drag performers in Campbellton last week were able to share a bit of a history lesson about the first Pride movement, she said.

Wire hopes this leads to safer and more accepting communities.