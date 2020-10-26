Court case of doctor accused in Campbellton COVID-19 outbreak delayed a month

The court case of a doctor accused of being the source of the COVID-19 outbreak in the Campbellton region last May that claimed two lives, infected dozens and forced that northern part of New Brunswick back into the orange phase of recovery has been adjourned for a month.

Dr. Jean Robert Ngola, 50, is charged with violating the Emergency Measures Act by allegedly failing to self-isolate for 14 days after travelling to Quebec.

He was scheduled to appear in Campbellton provincial court on Monday to face the charge, but one of his lawyers, Christian Michaud, told Judge Suzanne Bernard via teleconference that they only recently received disclosure from the Crown and needed more time to review the file.

Bernard set the matter over until Nov. 23 at 9:30 a.m.

Ngola, who is now based in Louiseville, Que., is expected to enter a plea at that time.

The charge stems from an RCMP investigation following a complaint filed by the provincial government and the Vitalité Health Network on May 30 "related to an individual who may have violated the mandatory order under the current Emergency Measures Act by travelling outside of N.B., and not following the guidelines of self-isolating upon their return," RCMP Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh previously said.

Ngola, who is also known as Jean Robert Ngola Monzinga and as Ngola Monzinga, previously identified himself to Radio-Canada's program La Matinale as the medical professional who travelled overnight to Quebec to retrieve his four-year-old daughter because her mother had to travel to Africa for a funeral.

After his return to Campbellton, a city of about 6,800, Ngola went back to work at the Campbellton Regional Hospital the next day. He didn't self-isolate for 14 days, he said during the June 2 interview.

Ngola's trip to Montreal was the week of May 10. The COVID-19 outbreak began May 21. A total of 41 people in the Campbellton region became infected, and two of them, who were in their 80s, died.

Ngola worked in the Campbellton Regional Hospital's emergency department and also had a family practice for seven years, with about 1,500 active patients. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Ngola's lawyer Joël Etienne has described the charge as "tantamount to a traffic ticket." Etienne stressed it is not a criminal charge under the Criminal Code of Canada but rather is punishable under the Provincial Offences Procedures Act.

The section carries a fine of between $240 and $10,200 for a first offence.

During the Campbellton outbreak, Premier Blaine Higgs had blamed an "irresponsible" medical professional who travelled to Quebec for personal reasons, "was not forthcoming about their reasons for travel upon returning to New Brunswick" and didn't self-isolate.

Although Higgs never publicly named who he was referring to, Ngola was soon widely identified as the individual and became the subject of threats and racism, his lawyers allege.

Ngola disputes he is 'patient zero' and contact tracing casts doubt on whether he was the source.

He plans to sue the provincial government and Vitalité Health Network, and his lawyers are calling for a public and criminal inquiry into how he was treated.

They allege his confidential health information was leaked on social media less than an hour after he received his COVID-19 test results on May 27.

Ngola recently received a letter of support signed by more than 1,500 doctors across Canada.