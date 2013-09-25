Police respond to 2nd attack in 3 months at Moncton's Dumont hospital
Police arrest a 15-year-old boy after Monday night's alleged attack
Another staff member was allegedly attacked at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre this week.
Sgt. Dave MacDonnell of the Codiac Regional RCMP, said the assault happened around 11 p.m. on Monday. No other details were released about the victim.
MacDonnell said a 15-year-old boy was arrested at the hospital after the attack. The teen is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.
This is the second time a staff member at the Moncton hospital has been assaulted in less than three months.
The first attack allegedly happened in a nurse's office behind closed doors before security arrived on March 11. The attack allegedly went on for about 11 minutes, leaving the nurse with a brain contusion and a broken nose.
Randy Van Horlick was charged at the Moncton Provincial Courthouse last week. He is facing one count of assault causing bodily harm, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison or 18 months on a summary conviction.
Last week, nurses in both Fredericton and Moncton were rallying for more to be done to prevent violence against them.
MacDonnell said he couldn't provide any further information about Monday's attack because the investigation is continuing.
With files from Radio-Canada