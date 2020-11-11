Dozer 'the gentle giant' brings Darlings Island residents together

A dog might be man's best friend but in Darlings Island, this German shepherd-Lab mix belongs to the entire community.

Dozer, who looks more like a grizzly bear, strolls up and down Darlings Island Road, visiting neighbours morning and night.

"It takes an island to raise a dog," said Dozer's owner, Judy Van Tassel.

Dozer's routine has been going on for close to four years in the community about 32 kilometres northeast of Saint John.

He's part of the family and he's part of Darlings Island. - Marcel Savoie, Dozer's owner

The tour begins at the end of his driveway. Then, he takes a left toward the dead-end road near the Hammond River, making his rounds along the way.

The dog mom said most neighbours treat him like a kid, feeding him dog treats. And sometimes — if he's lucky — a piece of steak.

"He's not only getting treats everywhere he goes, he's getting loved, and combed and just spoiled," she said.

"Lots of attention."

Dog visits become one neighbour's therapy

Wendi McDonald is one of the neighbours who welcomes Dozer's visits inside her home.

He first started moseying into her family's backyard because he could smell the barbecue.

Wendi McDonald gives Dozer a big hug during one of his visits to her home. (Cindy Grant/CBC)

Then he eventually made his way inside for treats.

McDonald said his visits are especially welcoming, after their own dog died earlier this summer.

Dozer is a 14-year-old German shepherd-Lab mix that has stolen the hearts of people living on Darlings Island Road. (Submitted by Judy Van Tassel)

"It's become more therapeutic that he visits us," she said through tears.

"We're able to get that big hug and our dog fix."

Taking residents for walks

The 50-kilogram rescue dog is also a big proponent of exercise.

When neighbour Mary Foster would go for her daily walk, so would Dozer.

Dozer enjoys being on the water and close to his owners. But his owners say he is definitely not one for fireworks. (Submitted by Judy Van Tassel)

"[He's] a great big brown ball of joy," she said.

And he was particularly obliging when everything was in lockdown earlier this year.

"During COVID we had a daily visitor," said Foster.

WATCH | Darlings Island dog has helped a community come together by going door to door looking for treats and pets.

This Darling’s Island dog goes door to door collecting treats, hugs from neighbours 2:39 For three years, a gentle giant called Dozer has been going door to door collecting treats and hugs and has brought the community together. 2:39

And whenever Dozer is feeling particularly neighbourly or craving a tasty treat, you can rest assured he'll be scratching his paw on the front door.

Van Tassel said she does worry about the state of her neighbours' homes after one of Dozer's visits.

"I don't know how many door repairs we're going to have to do," she said with a laugh.

A missed opportunity

Van Tassel said her dog has always been a bit of a wanderer.

Dozer came from the Saint John SPCA, which is also where he got his name.

City officials picked him up twice and dropped him off at the local animal shelter after he was found wandering on a busy street in west Saint John.

Van Tassel brought him home in 2015. Her son, Mitchell, was headed to university in a few years and she wanted the company.

Dozer spending quality time with the family's new yellow Lab puppy, Putter. When Dozer heads out, the 10-month-old puppy prefers to stay home. (Submitted by Judy Van Tassel)

The plan was always to get an older dog.

When they arrived at the Saint John SPCA that year, dogs were barking over top of each other.

And then there was Dozer.

Judy Van Tassel originally bought Dozer to keep her company while her son, Mitchell, went off to university. Now, he's keeping guard of the entire community. (Submitted by Judy Van Tassel)

He stood on top of his outdoor wooden doghouse and observed his future owners.

"He's just a gentle giant," she said.

Dozer was at the SPCA for about a year because no one wanted him. Van Tassel described it as a whole year of missed opportunity.

Keeping close to home

Dozer, who sports a blue collar with his name on it, still has a bit of separation anxiety after his time at the SPCA.

When Van Tassel and her partner, Marcel Savoie, aren't home, he will sleep under the trees in the yard and wait for them to return.

"He's got a good life here and he's so grateful," she said.

Dozer sits in one of his favourite spots on his family's front porch. (Cindy Grant/CBC News)

Van Tassel thinks Dozer's about 14 now. But she and Savoie hope the dog sticks around for another two, three — even five more years if they're lucky.

But no matter how far he wanders, Dozer always manages to find his spot back on the front porch — until he starts craving another dog treat, that is.

"He's part of the family and he's part of Darlings Island," Savoie said.