Dozer 'the gentle giant' brings Darlings Island residents together
It took a year for this rescue dog to be adopted. Now the community can't imagine life without him
A dog might be man's best friend but in Darlings Island, this German shepherd-Lab mix belongs to the entire community.
Dozer, who looks more like a grizzly bear, strolls up and down Darlings Island Road, visiting neighbours morning and night.
"It takes an island to raise a dog," said Dozer's owner, Judy Van Tassel.
Dozer's routine has been going on for close to four years in the community about 32 kilometres northeast of Saint John.
He's part of the family and he's part of Darlings Island.- Marcel Savoie, Dozer's owner
The tour begins at the end of his driveway. Then, he takes a left toward the dead-end road near the Hammond River, making his rounds along the way.
The dog mom said most neighbours treat him like a kid, feeding him dog treats. And sometimes — if he's lucky — a piece of steak.
"He's not only getting treats everywhere he goes, he's getting loved, and combed and just spoiled," she said.
"Lots of attention."
Dog visits become one neighbour's therapy
Wendi McDonald is one of the neighbours who welcomes Dozer's visits inside her home.
He first started moseying into her family's backyard because he could smell the barbecue.
Then he eventually made his way inside for treats.
McDonald said his visits are especially welcoming, after their own dog died earlier this summer.
"It's become more therapeutic that he visits us," she said through tears.
"We're able to get that big hug and our dog fix."
Taking residents for walks
The 50-kilogram rescue dog is also a big proponent of exercise.
When neighbour Mary Foster would go for her daily walk, so would Dozer.
"[He's] a great big brown ball of joy," she said.
And he was particularly obliging when everything was in lockdown earlier this year.
"During COVID we had a daily visitor," said Foster.
WATCH | Darlings Island dog has helped a community come together by going door to door looking for treats and pets.
And whenever Dozer is feeling particularly neighbourly or craving a tasty treat, you can rest assured he'll be scratching his paw on the front door.
Van Tassel said she does worry about the state of her neighbours' homes after one of Dozer's visits.
"I don't know how many door repairs we're going to have to do," she said with a laugh.
A missed opportunity
Van Tassel said her dog has always been a bit of a wanderer.
Dozer came from the Saint John SPCA, which is also where he got his name.
City officials picked him up twice and dropped him off at the local animal shelter after he was found wandering on a busy street in west Saint John.
Van Tassel brought him home in 2015. Her son, Mitchell, was headed to university in a few years and she wanted the company.
The plan was always to get an older dog.
When they arrived at the Saint John SPCA that year, dogs were barking over top of each other.
And then there was Dozer.
He stood on top of his outdoor wooden doghouse and observed his future owners.
"He's just a gentle giant," she said.
Dozer was at the SPCA for about a year because no one wanted him. Van Tassel described it as a whole year of missed opportunity.
Keeping close to home
Dozer, who sports a blue collar with his name on it, still has a bit of separation anxiety after his time at the SPCA.
When Van Tassel and her partner, Marcel Savoie, aren't home, he will sleep under the trees in the yard and wait for them to return.
"He's got a good life here and he's so grateful," she said.
Van Tassel thinks Dozer's about 14 now. But she and Savoie hope the dog sticks around for another two, three — even five more years if they're lucky.
But no matter how far he wanders, Dozer always manages to find his spot back on the front porch — until he starts craving another dog treat, that is.
"He's part of the family and he's part of Darlings Island," Savoie said.
With files from Cindy Grant
