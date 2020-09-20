Dozens displaced after Dieppe apartment fire

Dozens of Dieppe, N.B., residents are displaced after a late-night fire heavily damaged a 40-unit apartment building on Gauvin Road.

Cpt. Christopher Leger said the Dieppe Fire Department responded at about 11:25 p.m. to "heavy fire" on the top balcony of a four-floor residential building.

"It was a challenging fire. Crews worked feverishly in initial attack on arrival," he said.

Leger said no injuries to tenants or firefighters were reported.

In a news release, the Canadian Red Cross said volunteers spent much of the night arranging emergency lodging and food for 53 people. The organization said other tenants went to stay with family or friends or are making arrangements through their insurance.

Additional support is expected for some residents in purchasing clothing and other essentials.

The Moncton Fire Department assisted crews from Dieppe in fighting the blaze.

Leger said all residents of the building were evacuated, and Codiac Transpo buses were on scene to shelter them while firefighters responded

"It's a major loss here," he said.

A large section of the roof and top level of the building were destroyed, along with significant smoke and water damage, according to the Red Cross.

The fire is under investigation and the cause has yet to be determined.